Badger swim team hopes to one-up last year's success

Last season was the best season the Badger girls swim team has had in nearly a decade.
Not only did the Badgers win the Southern Lakes Conference title for the second time in three years, they also took second at sectionals and placed ninth overall at state, tying the 2012 team’s finish as the best placements since sixth-place finishes in 2008 and 2009.
In some ways, this year’s team will be a very similar continuation of last year’s squad.
Three of the team’s four state meet swimmers return, as juniors Callie Ceshker and Zoe McNeill, plus sophomore Mackenzie Thomas, all will be back in the pool this fall.
However, the Badgers’ coaching staff looks a bit different this fall, with former assistant Emily Koltz taking a promotion to replace Lauren Liberacki as the head coach, with Allison Whowell stepping in as the team’s new assistant coach.
Koltz will put her own spin on coaching the team, but after working with Liberacki over the past few seasons, her coaching style will look very similar in many ways.
“We should be really good, so it’s super exciting to be here and involved. I hope we have the continued success that Liberacki had with her previous teams,” Koltz said.
Besides just the trio of state meet participants from last year, the Badgers bring back a handful of other varsity contributors that should help them in their bid for a repeat conference championship. The team is bringing in new recruits as always, and Koltz says she has been impressed by a number of them so far.
One new team member is a bit different from the rest, though, as sophomore Wylde Chupich will compete as the Badgers’ first diver in a number of years. Chupich, who was a state qualifier in gymnastics last year, will have a chance to earn points for the Badger squad in an event that was a blank spot previously.
With new faces and some returning stars, this season’s Badger squad hopes to replicate their state success at the least, and maybe even take a step forward too.
“We’re looking to get back to state in quite a few events and also get on that podium,” Koltz said.