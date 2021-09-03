Badger swim team hopes to one-up last year's success

Last season was the best season the Badger girls swim team has had in nearly a decade.

Not only did the Badgers win the Southern Lakes Conference title for the second time in three years, they also took second at sectionals and placed ninth overall at state, tying the 2012 team’s finish as the best placements since sixth-place finishes in 2008 and 2009.

In some ways, this year’s team will be a very similar continuation of last year’s squad.

Three of the team’s four state meet swimmers return, as juniors Callie Ceshker and Zoe McNeill, plus sophomore Mackenzie Thomas, all will be back in the pool this fall.

However, the Badgers’ coaching staff looks a bit different this fall, with former assistant Emily Koltz taking a promotion to replace Lauren Liberacki as the head coach, with Allison Whowell stepping in as the team’s new assistant coach.

Koltz will put her own spin on coaching the team, but after working with Liberacki over the past few seasons, her coaching style will look very similar in many ways.

“We should be really good, so it’s super exciting to be here and involved. I hope we have the continued success that Liberacki had with her previous teams,” Koltz said.