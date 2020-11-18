Badger swim team takes ninth at state meet

Badger started the meet off strong in the fifth event of the day when Thomas and Ceshker competed in the 50-yard freestyle. The duo had been pushing each other to swim faster all year long, leap-frogging each other in meets and practice, though Thomas was able to come out on top at state with a 23.42 time to finish in third, while Ceshker also cracked the top 10 in seventh with a time of 23.75.

Both of those times broke the prior Badger High School record in the event, a 23.79 time set at the 2011 state meet by Anna Brooks, though it will be Thomas’ name in the record books for now until the pair can return to their friendly rivalry again next year.

“Callie had me for a long time. It was super fun racing with her though, it pushed the competition,” Thomas said.

Ceshker was back in the pool two events later to compete in the 100-yard freestyle, where she placed seventh again, finishing at 52.05.

The sophomore’s performance in both events marked a significant improvement from last year’s state meet, where she placed 20th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.52 and 21st in the 100-yard freestyle at 53.65.

