Badger swim team takes second at sectionals, four swimmers move on to state

When the Badger girls swim co-op traveled to the Sectional meet in Muskego on Nov. 7, the girls were at the top of their game, finishing in second place out of nine teams with a score of 362.5, beating out third-place Burlington’s 299 and falling shy of first-place Muskego’s 422.

That second-place finish earned the Badgers a plaque marked the third consecutive year of Sectional success after winning the event in 2019 and placing second in 2018. However, this year’s performance also featured more individual success as four swimmers earned a total of six state meet qualifications.

Sophomore Zoe McNeill, senior Lauren O’Brien, freshman Mackenzie Thomas and sophomore Callie Ceshker earned a spot in the state championship with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay by swimming a time of 1:37 to beat out Muskego’s time of 1:38 by just one second and set a Muskego High School pool record.

That same group of four teamed up for the 400-yard freestyle relay, and while they took second in that event with a time of 3:37 compared to Muksego’s 3:31, the team’s time was good enough to earn qualification for the state meet.