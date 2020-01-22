Badger swim wins eight-team event

Badger’s boys swim team traveled to Bradford High School in Kenosha on Jan. 18 for the eight-team Red Devil Invitational, where they finished in first place by a significant margin, scoring 710.5 to beat out second-place Franklin’s 582.

The team kicked the meet off with a bang, as the 200-yard medley relay team of Evan Langelund, Tommy Anderson, Andreas Scocos and Otto Goebel claimed first place — one of three events in which the Badgers would take the top spot.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Carson Biller was the highest finisher by the Badgers, placing third overall. Sid Koschkee was next in seventh, followed by Cole Mackay in eighth.

Next up was the 200-yard individual medley, which saw Anderson in fourth, Nathaniel Rafe in fifth and Langelund taking sixth, followed by T.J. Walton coming in 11th.

Benton Greenberg placed second in the 50-yard freestyle, with Brady Peetz in fifth, Ian Stratton in 10th and John Frazier at 19th.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The best event of the day was the 100-yard butterfly, which featured three Badgers in the top three spots. Scocos claimed the top spot with a time of 57.84, while Ben Shane was right behind in second at the 57.94 mark, and Goebel took third at 1:01.69. Frazier also competed in the event, taking 12th place with a time of 1:09.52.