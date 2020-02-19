Badger swimmers clinch state meet trip

Badger’s boys swim co-op added some new hardware to the school’s trophy case Feb. 15 when the team earned a plaque for its second-place finish at the sectional meet in Beloit.
Muskego took first place with a score of 385, but Badger’s 306 was good for second place, beating out Franklin’s 295 by just 11 points.
The Badgers saw more than just team success, as two relay teams and one individual swimmer qualified for the state meet in Madison on Feb. 22, thanks to their stellar performances at sectionals.
It was the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Otto Goebel, Evan Langelund, Jackson Biller and Benton Greenberg that claimed Badger’s lone first-place finish of the meet. The Badger squad finished with a time of 1:29.12, just 0.27 seconds faster than second-place Franklin’s 1:29.39 time.
Jackson Biller and Greenberg will be competing in one more event at the state meet, too, as they joined Ben Shane and Carson Biller to qualify in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The four swimmers put up a time of 3:20.75, and while they took fourth place in the sectional meet, the time was fast enough to allow them to qualify for state.
Rounding out Badger’s state meet qualifiers was Goebel, who was the only individual from the co-op to qualify, thanks to his second-place time of 22.26 in the 50-yard freestyle.
While the other members of Badger’s team will not be competing in Madison, their performances played a role in the team’s plaque-worthy sectional finish.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Jackson Biller, Tommy Anderson, Andreas Scocos and Goebel placed third with a time of 1:40.85.
Next up was the 200-yard freestyle, which saw Greenberg in third, Carson Biller in sixth and Shane in eighth.
Nathaniel Rafe placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, followed by Anderson in 12th in the event.
Goebel was not the only Badger to place highly in the 50-yard freestyle, joined by Langelund, who finished fourth in the event.
Langelund was back in the pool one event later, taking eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Scocos was close behind in ninth.
The 100-yard freestyle featured two Badgers who finished less than a second apart, as Jackson Biller finished in fourth at 49.08 and Goebel took fifth with a time of 49.69.
In the 500-yard freestyle, there was an even tighter finish between a pair of Badgers, as Carson Biller placed sixth with a time of 5:02.39 and Shane took eighth at 5:02.41. Greenberg was the highest finisher in the 500 freestyle, though, placing fifth at 4:57.44.
Badger’s lone participant in the 100-yard backstroke was Sid Koschkee, who took ninth with a time of 1:00.13.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Nolan Cassidy placed eighth, Anderson took 12th, and Rafe finished 13th.
The season will come to its conclusion Feb. 22 in Madison, where the six Badger swimmers will compete alongside the best the state has to offer on the largest stage in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Natatorium pool.