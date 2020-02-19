Badger swimmers clinch state meet trip

While the other members of Badger’s team will not be competing in Madison, their performances played a role in the team’s plaque-worthy sectional finish.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Jackson Biller, Tommy Anderson, Andreas Scocos and Goebel placed third with a time of 1:40.85.

Next up was the 200-yard freestyle, which saw Greenberg in third, Carson Biller in sixth and Shane in eighth.

Nathaniel Rafe placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, followed by Anderson in 12th in the event.

Goebel was not the only Badger to place highly in the 50-yard freestyle, joined by Langelund, who finished fourth in the event.

Langelund was back in the pool one event later, taking eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, while Scocos was close behind in ninth.

The 100-yard freestyle featured two Badgers who finished less than a second apart, as Jackson Biller finished in fourth at 49.08 and Goebel took fifth with a time of 49.69.

In the 500-yard freestyle, there was an even tighter finish between a pair of Badgers, as Carson Biller placed sixth with a time of 5:02.39 and Shane took eighth at 5:02.41. Greenberg was the highest finisher in the 500 freestyle, though, placing fifth at 4:57.44.