Badger swimmers clinch undefeated season

Badger’s boys swim co-op closed out the dual meet portion of the season Jan. 28 on a strong note, defeating Whitewater 122-48 to clinch an undefeated 7-0 record in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets.

In the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, Badger’s team of Andreas Scocos, Nolan Cassidy, Ben Shane and Benton Greenberg claimed the top spot with a time of 1:50.53.

The 200-yard freestyle featured three Badgers in a row, as Evan Langelund took second, Sid Koschkee placed third and Cole Mackay finished fourth.

Badger picked up a sweep in the 200-yard individual medley with Nathaniel Rafe in first, Brady Peetz in second and Otto Goebel taking third.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Jackson Biller was the first Badger to finish, placing second, followed by Scocos in fourth and Carson Biller in fifth.

Next up was the 100-yard butterfly, which saw Shane taking first place, Koschkee finishing third and Tommy Anderson placing fourth.

Greenberg finished in first place in the 100-yard freestyle, followed by Peetz in third and Shane placing fourth.

Next up was another sweep by the Badgers, as Anderson placed first in the 500-yard freestyle, followed by Langelund in second and Cassidy in third.