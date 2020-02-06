Badger swimmers clinch undefeated season

Badger’s boys swim co-op closed out the dual meet portion of the season Jan. 28 on a strong note, defeating Whitewater 122-48 to clinch an undefeated 7-0 record in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets.
In the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, Badger’s team of Andreas Scocos, Nolan Cassidy, Ben Shane and Benton Greenberg claimed the top spot with a time of 1:50.53.
The 200-yard freestyle featured three Badgers in a row, as Evan Langelund took second, Sid Koschkee placed third and Cole Mackay finished fourth.
Badger picked up a sweep in the 200-yard individual medley with Nathaniel Rafe in first, Brady Peetz in second and Otto Goebel taking third.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Jackson Biller was the first Badger to finish, placing second, followed by Scocos in fourth and Carson Biller in fifth.
Next up was the 100-yard butterfly, which saw Shane taking first place, Koschkee finishing third and Tommy Anderson placing fourth.
Greenberg finished in first place in the 100-yard freestyle, followed by Peetz in third and Shane placing fourth.
Next up was another sweep by the Badgers, as Anderson placed first in the 500-yard freestyle, followed by Langelund in second and Cassidy in third.
Badger’s team of Rafe, Carson Biller, Goebel and Jackson Biller took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and a few events later, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Greenberg, Scocos, Cassidy and Shane also placed first.
In the two remaining individual events, the Badgers pulled off 1-2-3 sweeps. In the 100-yard backstroke Greenberg took first, Cassidy placed second and Scocos finished third. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Jackson Biller was first with a time of 1:11.63, followed by Goebel less than a half second later at 1:11.91 and Carson Biller took third with a time of 1:13.00.
While the Badgers have not won the Southern Lakes Conference title yet, their undefeated dual meet season sets them up in prime position to claim the crown Feb. 8 at the conference championship meet in Whitewater.