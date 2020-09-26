Badger swimmers defeat Racine St. Catherine's

Badger’s swim team picked up a solid victory Sept. 15, defeating Racine St. Catherine’s/Prairie School 138-25.

It was a particularly strong meet for the Badgers, who nearly won every event. The second-to-last race of the day ended the hopes of a perfect meet, as the 100-yard breaststroke featured a second-place performance by Racine’s Zoe D’Alessandro.

Badger’s strongest performances of the day came from Callie Ceshker and Lauren O’Brien, who each took first place in all three events where they competed.

Cheshker placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, while O’Brien claimed the top spot in 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard intermediate medley. The two partnered up in the 200-yard freestyle relay for first place as well.

