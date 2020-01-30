Badger swimmers dominate quad meet

The Badger swim co-op competed Jan. 21 in its last home event of the year, facing off in a quad meet and beating all three opposing teams.
Badger topped Delavan-Darien 139-27, beat Platteville/Lancaster 133-37 and edged out Racine St. Catherine’s 140-21.
Despite the fact that four teams were in attendance, the Badgers still took first place in every event.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Badger’s team of Jackson Biller, Tommy Anderson, Andreas Scocos and Benton Greenberg took the top spot.
Next up was the 200-yard freestyle, which had Carson Biller finishing first, Brady Peetz in second and Anderson taking third.
The 200-yard individual medley saw Greenberg in first, Otto Goebel in second and Ian Stratton taking fourth.
Evan Langelund placed first for Badger in the 50-yard freestyle, followed by Ben Shane in second and John Frazier taking fifth.
In the 100-yard butterfly Jackson Biller finished first, Goebel took second and Frazier placed fifth.
The 100-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle both had 1-2-3 finishes for the Badgers, with Shane, Scocos and Sid Koschkee finishing in that order in the 100, while Nathaniel Rafe, Peetz and Nolan Cassidy placed first, second, third in the 500.
Badger’s relay team of Greenberg, Langelund, Goebel and Jackson Biller took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay, then a couple of events later, Goebel, Greenberyg, Carson Biller and Jackson Biller teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The 100-yard backstroke saw another 1-2-3 Badger finish with Langelund in first, Carson Biller in second and Anderson in third.
In the 100-breaststroke, Cassidy claimed the top spot, Rafe was in second and Stratton took sixth.