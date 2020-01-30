Badger swimmers dominate quad meet

The Badger swim co-op competed Jan. 21 in its last home event of the year, facing off in a quad meet and beating all three opposing teams.

Badger topped Delavan-Darien 139-27, beat Platteville/Lancaster 133-37 and edged out Racine St. Catherine’s 140-21.

Despite the fact that four teams were in attendance, the Badgers still took first place in every event.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Badger’s team of Jackson Biller, Tommy Anderson, Andreas Scocos and Benton Greenberg took the top spot.

Next up was the 200-yard freestyle, which had Carson Biller finishing first, Brady Peetz in second and Anderson taking third.

The 200-yard individual medley saw Greenberg in first, Otto Goebel in second and Ian Stratton taking fourth.

Evan Langelund placed first for Badger in the 50-yard freestyle, followed by Ben Shane in second and John Frazier taking fifth.

In the 100-yard butterfly Jackson Biller finished first, Goebel took second and Frazier placed fifth.