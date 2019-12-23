Badger swimmers lap Jefferson

Badger’s boy swimmers competed in their second Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Dec. 17, traveling to Jefferson to face the Eagles. Despite the long drive, the Badgers were able to win the meet by a wide margin, 130-40.

All three of the team’s relays took first place, with a squad of Benton Greenberg, Nathanial Rafe, Ben Shane and Sid Koschkee claiming the top spot in the 200-yard medley relay. Tommy Anderson, Carson Biller, Benton Greenberg and Evan Langelund placed first in the 200-yard freestyle relay. And Langelund, Nolan Cassidy, Anderson and Koschkee took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

As individuals, the Badgers won every event, with a handful of 1, 2, 3 finishes to put the icing on the cake.

The 200-yard freestyle is one of those events that saw a sweep, as Biller placed first, Anderson took second and Langelund finished third. The 200-yard individual medley was the same, as Greenberg won, Rafe took second and Shane placed third.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Brady Peetz claimed the top spot, joined by Koschkee in fourth and Ian Stratton rounding it out in fifth.

Next up was the 100-yard butterfly, where Rafe finished first, Cole Mackay took second and Cassidy placed third.