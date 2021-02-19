Badger swimmers relish outstanding state meet performance

When the Badger boys swim co-op won the sectional meet in Muskego on Jan. 30, the team had accomplished its biggest goal of the year.
But the season wasn’t over.
Seven swimmers qualified for state in 12 events—the largest number of entrants the program has had in the two-decade tenure of head coach Glenn Biller.
Winning the sectional title gave the Badger swimmers a chance to relax and head to state without much pressure.
“We were nervous the week before because we were looking at winning sectionals. We knew we were not going to win state,” senior Andreas Scocos said. “We knew we had nothing to lose and just do what we could and see what would happen.”
With coronavirus precautions preventing the meet from being held on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, this season’s championship was held at Waukesha South High School on Feb. 6.
While the venue was not quite as grand as the UW Natatorium, the allure of the state meet was not diminished.
“Even with Covid, it felt just as exciting, just as big of a meet,” sophomore Evan Langelund said.
The Badgers started the meet off with a bang, as the 200-yard individual medley relay team of Rafe, senior Tommy Anderson, Scocos and Langelund placed 12th with a time of 1:39.05—a new school record. The same relay had the set the previous record at sectionals.
That improvement came because the Badgers took an aggressive approach to their relay exchanges at state. At sectionals, the team took a more conservative approach to ensure they qualified for state. At state, the relay shaved off every fraction of a second they could.
“You can make up a lot of time with great exchanges and we told them to go for it,” Biller said. “They all hit those exchanges, dropped time like crazy.”
Badger’s first individual competitor, junior Carson Biller, placed 20th in the 200-yard freestyle, improving upon his 24th seed.
In the 50-yard freestyle, senior Ethan Marunde earned two teams points for taking 15th, while Greenberg finished 16th.
Langelund kept the points rolling in with two more thanks to a 15th place finish in the 100-yard butterfly.
The 100-yard freestyle saw the duo of Marunde and Greenberg placing highly again. Greenberg earned seven points with a 10th place finish and Marunde placed 12th to add five points.
In past seasons, Biller had been so focused on his swimmers in the pool that he kept his eyes off the ever-changing leaderboard. But this season, he could not help himself.
“This is the first state I’ve actually watched the scores after each event like ‘Alright, we’re at 22, that’s good. Oh, we’re under 20, let’s get 10,’” Biller said.
Badger’s next event was the biggest of the meet: the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Coming into state, the Badger relay team was seeded third in the state and the group of Greenberg, Anderson, Langelund and Marunde were confidence as they prepared and practiced.
“You saw when they walked in they were ready to go, jumping,” Biller said. “They knew they had an opportunity to do something great.”
As the first three swimmers raced, it was too early for them to tell exactly where the relay team stood, but as the team’s anchor Marunde was getting onto the starting blocks, he could tell they were near the top of the leaderboard.
With Sun Prairie’s stellar team on a state-record pace, Marunde figured he could not overtake them. However, he felt a bit of pressure as the Badgers were neck-and-neck with Waukesha North.
“I was pretty nervous at that point because I could lose us a place or just maintain our position. I definitely knew what was going on there,” Marunde said.
The senior did not buckle under the pressure, swimming a time a relay leg of 20.87 seconds to clinch the second place. Biller said the 20.87 is the best time one of his swimmers has tallied since program legend Wes Lagerhausen was on the team in the late 2000’s.
As a team, the time of 1:24.74 broke the 23-year-old Badger High record of 1:26.33 set in 1998.
With a silver medal around their necks, the boys relished the opportunity to stand on the podium after making their mark among the top competitors from around the state.
“Taking second place in something, with all the other best high school guys in the state, it was really cool to be up there for everybody to know our names,” Greenberg said.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Rafe placed 22nd. Anderson placed 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke as well.
Badger closed out the meet in the 400-yard freestyle relay by earning 22 more points with an eighth-place finish. The team of Greenberg, Carson Biller, Rafe and Marunde had a time of 3:13 in the event.
At the end of the meet, the Badgers had racked up 83 points and a 12th place finish, both of which were the highest since the team scored 135 points and placed fourth in 2008.
The entire meet was an incredible success even by the lofty standards of a perennially successful Badger program.
“We got more guys to state than we did last year, and that’s basically what we were looking for,” junior Carson Biller said. “Everyone stayed consistent and we placed a lot higher than we were expected to.”
With four of the seven state competitors returning next season, the impressive state meet finish is additional fuel for the Badgers’ fire, just whetting their appetite to try to take another step forward next year.
“We’re hungry for more championships,” Rafe said.
On the other hand, three seniors capped their careers with a memorable performance that exceeded the expectations for what they could accomplish in the pool.
“If you would have asked me my freshman year if I’d end it like this, I wouldn’t have believed you. I would have said I’m going to swim at sectionals and do okay, but we’ve grown so much as a team the last four years,” Anderson said.