Badger swimmers relish outstanding state meet performance

Badger’s next event was the biggest of the meet: the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Coming into state, the Badger relay team was seeded third in the state and the group of Greenberg, Anderson, Langelund and Marunde were confidence as they prepared and practiced.

“You saw when they walked in they were ready to go, jumping,” Biller said. “They knew they had an opportunity to do something great.”

As the first three swimmers raced, it was too early for them to tell exactly where the relay team stood, but as the team’s anchor Marunde was getting onto the starting blocks, he could tell they were near the top of the leaderboard.

With Sun Prairie’s stellar team on a state-record pace, Marunde figured he could not overtake them. However, he felt a bit of pressure as the Badgers were neck-and-neck with Waukesha North.

“I was pretty nervous at that point because I could lose us a place or just maintain our position. I definitely knew what was going on there,” Marunde said.

The senior did not buckle under the pressure, swimming a time a relay leg of 20.87 seconds to clinch the second place. Biller said the 20.87 is the best time one of his swimmers has tallied since program legend Wes Lagerhausen was on the team in the late 2000’s.