Badger swimmers relish state meet experience

For every high school athlete across Wisconsin, the dream is to compete for a state title. As the season wears on, more and more athletes drop out of the running. But for four Badger swimmers, the dream was alive until the last day of the season.
Callie Ceshker, Lauren O’Brien, Zoe McNeill and Kearyn Brennan capped off the 2019 season Nov. 16 at the state championship meet in Madison, and the excitement of that moment was not lost on them.
“It was really cool to be in the UW pool, having the opportunity to swim there and being with the other fastest girls in the state,” Brennan said.
However, making it to the state’s biggest stage was not a guarantee throughout the season. Heading into the sectional meet in Greenfield on Nov. 9, the girls knew they were near the top of the leader boards in their events, but they did not want to get too far ahead of themselves.
Halfway through the meet, Ceshker won the 100-yard freestyle to punch the team’s first ticket to state. And seeing their teammate succeed gave the entire team a boost.
“Watching Callie win the 100 free, it really set it up the rest of the team, too, and made everything click, and it was a snowball effect, and we kept rolling after that,” O’Brien said.
Sure enough, that energy surge gave the four girls the push they needed to qualify for the state title meet in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. After the meet was over, Ceshker learned that she also qualified for the 50-yard freestyle.
Not only did a handful of girls make it to state, the rest of the team finished near the top of their events as well, to give Badger their first sectional championship since 2016 — which the girls thought was a more fun experience than qualifying for state, because everyone got to take part.
“The sectional win was exciting as our whole team, because we got to celebrate all at once. And state was us four being excited about it,” Ceshker said.
Once the girls started preparing for the state championship, they avoided putting too much pressure on themselves, and instead just focused on staying loose, having fun and enjoying the experience. While they had been to Madison before as spectators, none of the four girls had ever competed there.
When they finally got into the pool at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium, they could tell right away it was different from past trips.
“When you’re up in the stands, you’re watching and wishing you were them. When you’re finally in there, you’re like, ‘Oh, my god, people are looking at me and wishing they were me,’” Ceshker said.
Ceshker had a pair of individual events before the Badger relay teams competed, taking part in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. She finished 20th out of 24 in the 50 and 21st out of 24 in the 100, while coming within half a second of her best time of the year.
However, the experience of swimming with her teammates was a much more thrilling one than going solo.
“The relay was a lot more exciting, because you have people around you and cheering you on,” Ceshker said. “It’s up to you and your team all at once.”
Badger’s relays went better, with the 200-yard freestyle team placing 14th out of 24 and barely missing their prior top time, and the 400-yard freestyle squad setting a new season best while finishing 17th.
With McNeill and Ceshker being freshmen and O’Brien being a junior, that trio will return for the Badgers next season with even higher hopes than this year.
“After my first year, I want to be back and do better, maybe the podium even,” Ceshker said.
O’Brien agreed, and even though next season does not start for nine more months, she is already eager to go.
“Right after we got home, I was like, ‘Okay, I want to do that again,’” O’Brien said.
For the quartet’s lone senior, Brennan, the 2019 state meet marks the end of her Badger high school career. While she is still weighing her options on where her swimming career will take her in college, she was glad to finish her time with the Badgers on the grand stage up in Madison.
“It’s been a goal of mine to go to state for the entire time I’ve been swimming in high school,” Brennan said. “It was the perfect wrap-up to my high school swimming career.”