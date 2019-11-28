Badger swimmers relish state meet experience

For every high school athlete across Wisconsin, the dream is to compete for a state title. As the season wears on, more and more athletes drop out of the running. But for four Badger swimmers, the dream was alive until the last day of the season.

Callie Ceshker, Lauren O’Brien, Zoe McNeill and Kearyn Brennan capped off the 2019 season Nov. 16 at the state championship meet in Madison, and the excitement of that moment was not lost on them.

“It was really cool to be in the UW pool, having the opportunity to swim there and being with the other fastest girls in the state,” Brennan said.

However, making it to the state’s biggest stage was not a guarantee throughout the season. Heading into the sectional meet in Greenfield on Nov. 9, the girls knew they were near the top of the leader boards in their events, but they did not want to get too far ahead of themselves.

Halfway through the meet, Ceshker won the 100-yard freestyle to punch the team’s first ticket to state. And seeing their teammate succeed gave the entire team a boost.

“Watching Callie win the 100 free, it really set it up the rest of the team, too, and made everything click, and it was a snowball effect, and we kept rolling after that,” O’Brien said.