Badger swimmers take state by storm

Last season, the Badger boys swim co-op did not send a competitor to the state meet for the first time in head coach Glen Biller’s 20-year career.
It was disappointing for the swimmers to miss out last year, so when this season was coming around, the Badgers were champing at the bit for a shot at a do-over.
“From day one, that was our goal: to make it to state,” junior Otto Goebel said.
Six of the Badgers achieved that goal on Feb. 22, with two relays and one individual competitor taking part in the state title meet at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Goebel, Jackson Biller, Evan Langelund and Benton Greenberg qualified. Biller and Greenberg were joined by Carson Biller and Ben Shane in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The lone individual swimmer was Goebel, who competed in the 50-yard freestyle.
Jackson Biller was the only Badger who had previously swam in the state meet after going as a freshman and sophomore. As one of the only seniors on the close-knit team, he was excited to share the experience with his teammates.
“It was cool to bring all these guys that hadn’t been there before,” Biller said.
The Badgers’ state-meet newcomers admitted they were nervous heading into the meet. However, those nerved turned to adrenaline when they went to the and saw the other teams competing.
“You’re seeing all these people killing it and you’re like, ‘we’re next, we’re going to kill it,’” Carson Biller said.
The first event for a Badger swimmer came in the fifth event of the meet in the 50-yard freestyle, which Goebel competed in individually, placing 24th out of 24.
Next up was the ninth event, the 200-yard freestyle relay, where Goebel, Langelund, Jackson Biller and Greenberg had Badger’s highest finish of the day, taking ninth place out of 25 teams and earning 18 points for Badger.
The Badgers’ final event was the last event of the meet; the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the team of Jackson Biller, Shane, Carson Biller and Greenberg took 21st out of 24, which was an improvement over the team’s 24th seed heading into the event.
With 18 points, the Badgers took 26th place out of 39 schools overall and 36 schools that earned points.
All-in-all, the Badger swimmers were excited about how they swam at the meet, with Jackson Biller saying it was the team’s best state performance of his career.
For coach Glen Biller, while it is always exciting for him to see his swimmers do well at the state meet, this year’s competition packed extra punch as he got to coach his two sons, Jackson and Carson, in the meet for the first time.
Despite the hectic nature of the event, Biller had to try to make sure he appreciated the moment for what it was.
“It was like, sit back and take it in, because I don’t think too many coaches get to have that opportunity to be at a level like that and see both your sons go,” Glen Biller said.
With Jackson Biller being the only senior among the six state meet competitors, there is a good chance the other five will make return trips in the future. In fact, they are more driven to make it now that they have had a taste.
“I’m really excited for the next few years. All the energy at state just makes you want to go back,” Langelund said.
After missing the state meet last season, Coach Biller believes the team flew under the radar this year with teams underestimating how good the Badgers were. After making a strong statement this year, though, Biller expects the team to burst onto the scene even more next season.
“Our goal next year is, I don’t know, top 20, top 15. 26th is great, but we definitely want to get up there next year,” Biller said.