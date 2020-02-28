Badger swimmers take state by storm

Despite the hectic nature of the event, Biller had to try to make sure he appreciated the moment for what it was.

“It was like, sit back and take it in, because I don’t think too many coaches get to have that opportunity to be at a level like that and see both your sons go,” Glen Biller said.

With Jackson Biller being the only senior among the six state meet competitors, there is a good chance the other five will make return trips in the future. In fact, they are more driven to make it now that they have had a taste.

“I’m really excited for the next few years. All the energy at state just makes you want to go back,” Langelund said.

After missing the state meet last season, Coach Biller believes the team flew under the radar this year with teams underestimating how good the Badgers were. After making a strong statement this year, though, Biller expects the team to burst onto the scene even more next season.

“Our goal next year is, I don’t know, top 20, top 15. 26th is great, but we definitely want to get up there next year,” Biller said.

