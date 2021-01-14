Badger swimmers win easily in two meets

In the 500-yard freestyle, Biller won the race in 5:13, Shane placed second in 5:16, and freshman Costa Scocos was third (5:59).

The 200-yard freestyle relay saw a squad of Greenberg, Langelund, Anderson and Cassidy in first place with a time of 1:32. Badger’s second relay team finished before Burlington’s first as well, with the team of Andreas Scocos, Walton Shane and Biller coming in at 1:39 for second.

Rafe won the 100-yard backstroke in 58.38 seconds. Peetz was third in 1:04, and Kramp took fourth at 1:04.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Badger took the top two spots in the 100-yard breaststroke with Anderson in first at 1:04 and Cassidy second in 1:05. Ian Stratton placed fourth in 1:14.

The 400-yard relay squad of Stratton, Walton, freshman Maxx Roberts and Costa Scocos finished the meet with a bang, winning in 4:07.

Elkhorn

Badger stayed undefeated, improving to 5-0, on Jan. 9 when the team traveled to Elkhorn and beat the Elks 128-42.

Once again the Badgers took first in every event.

Senior Ethan Marunde and Greenberg were the only two Badgers to win all four of their events, with the duo teaming up to win the 200-meter medley relay.