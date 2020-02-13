Badger swimmers win Southern Lakes Conference title

After going undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets, the Badger boys swim team claimed the conference crown Feb. 8 with a dominant performance in the conference championship meet in Whitewater.
As a team, the Badgers scored 545 points to claim first place out of eight teams, nearly 100 higher than second-place Elkhorn’s 461. Burlington was third with 396.
First up was the 200-yard medley relay, which saw the Badger squad of Jackson Biller, Tommy Anderson, Andreas Scocos and Otto Goebel finish second overall.
In the 200-yard freestyle, three Badgers finished in the top four, as Benton Greenberg took second, Ben Shane placed third and Brady Peetz finished fourth.
Nathaniel Rafe was Badger’s top finisher in the 200-yard individual medley, taking third place, followed by Carson Biller in fifth and Anderson placing sixth.
The 50-yard freestyle saw Goebel finishing third, Evan Langelund in fifth and Scocos taking seventh.
Scocos was at it again in the next event, leading the Badger pack in the 100-yard butterfly with a fourth-place finish, followed by Sid Koschkee in eighth and Cole Mackay in 11th.
Only two Badgers competed in the 100-yard freestyle, and they finished back-to-back as Jackson Biller took fourth and Goebel took fifth.
Four Badgers placed in the top six in the 500-yard freestyle, with Greenberg finishing second, Shane in third, Carson Biller taking fourth and Nolan Cassidy finishing sixth.
Next up was one of two events the Badgers won in the meet, as a relay team of Goebel, Langelund, Jackson Biller and Greenberg claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Biller and Langelund jumped back in the pool one event later, with Biller placing second in the 100-yard backstroke, while Langelund taking fifth. Koschkee placed between the two, finishing fourth.
Anderson picked up Badger’s only individual win of the day, finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke. Cassidy placed third in the event, and Rafe finished fifth.
The Badgers closed out the meet with a second-place finish by the relay team of Shane, Carson Biller, Anderson and Greenberg in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Badger’s swimmers will be back in action Feb. 15 with a shot at the state meet on the line when the team travels to Beloit Memorial for the sectional meet.