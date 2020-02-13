Badger swimmers win Southern Lakes Conference title

After going undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference dual meets, the Badger boys swim team claimed the conference crown Feb. 8 with a dominant performance in the conference championship meet in Whitewater.

As a team, the Badgers scored 545 points to claim first place out of eight teams, nearly 100 higher than second-place Elkhorn’s 461. Burlington was third with 396.

First up was the 200-yard medley relay, which saw the Badger squad of Jackson Biller, Tommy Anderson, Andreas Scocos and Otto Goebel finish second overall.

In the 200-yard freestyle, three Badgers finished in the top four, as Benton Greenberg took second, Ben Shane placed third and Brady Peetz finished fourth.

Nathaniel Rafe was Badger’s top finisher in the 200-yard individual medley, taking third place, followed by Carson Biller in fifth and Anderson placing sixth.

The 50-yard freestyle saw Goebel finishing third, Evan Langelund in fifth and Scocos taking seventh.

Scocos was at it again in the next event, leading the Badger pack in the 100-yard butterfly with a fourth-place finish, followed by Sid Koschkee in eighth and Cole Mackay in 11th.

