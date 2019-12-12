Badger swimmers win two meets

Badger began the swim season Dec. 3 by competing in the annual Southern Lakes Conference relays held in Jefferson.

While the event does not award any points toward a conference title, it is a good measuring stick to see where the teams stack up against one another at the start of the year.

It turns out the Badgers measure up favorably, taking first place by the slimmest of margins, as they outscored Elkhorn 229 to 228. Eight teams competed in the event.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Four different relays earned first place for the Badgers, but the most critical one came in the 1,000-yard crescendo freestyle where the relay team of Otto Goebel, Evan Langelund, Ben Shane and Benton Greenberg beat Elkhorn’s group by 0.02 seconds, 10:06.26 to 10:06.28. As it turned out, that three-point swing ended up deciding the meet.

The first victory of the meet for Badger came in the 200-yard freestyle relay where Langelund, Goebel, Jackson Biller and Greenberg placed first with a time of 1:32.85. The Badgers also won the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Langelund, Goebel, Greenberg and Carson Biller claimed first place at 3:30.53.