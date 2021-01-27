Badger swimming easily wins conference title

In the 200-yard individual medley, Rafe was first at 2:06, Anderson was second at 2:07 and junior Nolan Cassidy closed out the sweep with a third-place finish at 2:11.

The 50-yard freestyle saw another sweep by Badger with Marunde in first with a time of 22.40, Greenberg close behind in second at 22.44 and Langelund finishing third at an equally close time of 22.66.

In the 100-yard butterfly Langelund placed first at 55.61, Scocos finished second at 56.84 and sophomore Cole Mackay took sixth at 1:01.

There was another 1-2-3 sweep for Badger in the 100-yard freestyle as Greenberg took first at 48.90, Marunde was second with a time of 49.30 and Peetz placed third at 51.79.

Shane claimed the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12. Biller was third in the event at 5:14 and freshman Costa Scocos placed fifth with a time of 5:45.

It was Rafe in first place in the 100-yard backstroke, finish with a time of 57.51. Andreas Scocos took third at 1:04 and sophomore Kal Kramp was in fifth with a time of 1:05.

In the 100-yeard breaststroke, Anderson placed first at 1:03, Cassidy finished third at 1:06 and senior Ian Stratton took fourth with a time of 1:07.