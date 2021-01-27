Badger swimming easily wins conference title

The Badger boys swim team dominated the Southern Lakes Conference in dual meets during the regular season.
That domination continued on Jan. 23 as the Badgers won the SLC meet at Whitewater.
Badger won the meet by more than 200 points: Badger finished with 625 points, while Burlington was second with 413. Elkhorn was third with 365 points.
Badger took first place in every event and swept the top three places in three events on its way to winning its second SLC championship in a row.
Badger’s most impressive event of the meet was the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of junior Benton Greenberg, sophomore Evan Langelund, senior Tommy Anderson and senior Ethan Marunde set a new SLC record with a time of 1:28.82. The quartet’s performance broke the prior best of 1:30.58 set by Platteville/Lancaster in 2006.
In all, 18 of the Badger’s 24 swimmers in individual events posted their best times of the season.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Badger’s team of junior Nathaniel Rafe, Anderson, senior Andreas Scocos and Langelund took first place with a time of 1:42.
Badger’s winner in the 200-yard freestyle was junior Carson Biller with a time of 1:53. Senior Ben Shane placed third at 1:54 and junior Brady Peetz was fifth at 1:55.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Rafe was first at 2:06, Anderson was second at 2:07 and junior Nolan Cassidy closed out the sweep with a third-place finish at 2:11.
The 50-yard freestyle saw another sweep by Badger with Marunde in first with a time of 22.40, Greenberg close behind in second at 22.44 and Langelund finishing third at an equally close time of 22.66.
In the 100-yard butterfly Langelund placed first at 55.61, Scocos finished second at 56.84 and sophomore Cole Mackay took sixth at 1:01.
There was another 1-2-3 sweep for Badger in the 100-yard freestyle as Greenberg took first at 48.90, Marunde was second with a time of 49.30 and Peetz placed third at 51.79.
Shane claimed the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12. Biller was third in the event at 5:14 and freshman Costa Scocos placed fifth with a time of 5:45.
It was Rafe in first place in the 100-yard backstroke, finish with a time of 57.51. Andreas Scocos took third at 1:04 and sophomore Kal Kramp was in fifth with a time of 1:05.
In the 100-yeard breaststroke, Anderson placed first at 1:03, Cassidy finished third at 1:06 and senior Ian Stratton took fourth with a time of 1:07.
The last event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, featured a first-place finish by the team of Greenberg, Biller, Rafe and Marunde.
Badger will travel to Muskego on Jan. 30 to compete in the sectional meet with a chance to qualify for the state meet on the line.
At last year’s sectional meet in Beloit, the Badgers placed second overall behind Muskego and had six swimmers qualify for state in three events.
Other action
Before their dominant conference championship performance, Badger finished off an undefeated 8-0 dual-meet schedule on Jan. 22 in a triangular meet against Delavan-Darien and Racine St. Catherine’s/The Prairie School held in Delavan.
The Badgers won convincingly against both foes, defeating Delavan-Darien 140-21 and St. Cat’s/Prairie School 136-25.
Even though there were three teams competing the Badgers still took first place in every event for the fourth meet in a row, after the first three came against just one other opponent at a time.
Additionally, the Badgers swept the top three finishes in five events: the 200-yard individual medley, the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.