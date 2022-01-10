Badger swimming finishes first in dual conference meet, sixth at Marquette Invitational

The Badger boys Swim Team returned to the pool this week after the holiday break. It was their first meet since Dec. 18. In a dual conference meet against Burlington at the Burlington Wellness Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Badgers came out on top with a dominant final score of 117-48.

In Saturday, Jan. 8 meet at the Marquette Invitational, held at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer, the Badgers placed sixth out of 29 teams competing at the event.

The 200 Medley Relay of senior Thomas Whowell, senior Nathaniel Rafe, junior Evan Langelund, and senior Benton Greenberg broke the school record with a time 1:38.78 and finished 6th overall. The 200 Free Relay of senior Nolan Cassidy, junior Kal Kramp, senior Carson Biller, and senior Brady Peetz came in seventh place with a time of 1:32.82. The team of Greenberg, Rafe, Langelund and Whowell competed in the final relay of the day, finishing third in the 400 Free Relay with a time of 3:13.56.

There were several top 16 individual finishes that earned points for the overall team score. Whowell finished second in the 100 Fly with a time of 52.13, and seventh in the 100 Back with a 54.62. Greenberg earned a third place finish in the 50 Free with a 21.64, and fourth place in the 100 Free with a 47.46. Langelund finished 10th in the 50 Free with a 22.07, and 12th in the 100 Fly with a 54.51. Rafe earned a sixth place finish in 200 individual medley with a time of 2:03.05, and a 13th place in the 100 Breast with a 1:03.73. The final Badger swimmers to earn individual points were Biller, 13th place in the 500 Free with a time of 5:17.11, and 15th place for Peetz in the 100 Free with a time of 51.64.

The swim team will be back in the Badger High School swimming pool on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.