Badgers swim in state meet

Four Badger swimmers made a trip up to Madison on Nov. 16 to compete in a combined four events on the state’s biggest stage in the state championship meet.

In all four events, the Badger swimmers either came close to or surpassed their previous best times.

First up was Callie Ceshker, who swam solo in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 20th place out of 24 swimmers with a time of 24.52 — 0.2 seconds behind her prior top time.

Ceshker was back at it two events later in the 100-yard freestyle, placing 21st out of 24 with a time of 53.65, a time that was 0.34 behind her previous best.

Next for the Badgers was a relay squad of Kearyn Brennan, Zoe McNeill, Lauren O’Brien and Callie Ceshker competing in the 200-yard freestyle. The girls claimed 14th place out of 24 teams, earning six points for Badger’s only points of the meet.

The same four racers were also a part of the 400-yard freestyle relay, which finished 17th out of 24 to finish one spot out from points contention. Nonetheless, the 400 relay team beat its prior best time by over two seconds with a time of 3:39.

Overall, the Badgers’ six points as a team tied them with Waukesha West and Manitowoc Lincoln for 31st place out of 40 Division 1 teams.

