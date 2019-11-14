Four Badger swimmers make state

A pair of Badgers finished back-to-back in the 100-yard backstroke, with Brennan in eighth with a time of 1:02 and Nelson coming in ninth with a 1:03.

O’Brien was the top finisher in the 100-yard breaststroke, placing eighth, with Hallatt taking 14th in the event as well.

The final event of the day saw another Badger relay team punching a ticket to state, as the 400-yard squad of Brennan, McNeill, O’Brien and Callie Ceshker took second with a time of 3:42.

In total, Badger will be sending four girls to compete at state in four different events, with each girl competing in at least two events. Callie Ceshker qualified for state in all four events she competed in.

It will be the first time any of the four girls qualified for state, and while past trips up to Madison with just one competitor have been a cool experience for the athletes, being able to compete multiple times alongside your teammates is an even more exciting endeavor.

“Bringing a group of girls has a different energy about it, but to have them swimming multiple events is something I think everybody is really looking forward to this year,” Liberacki said.