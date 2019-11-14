Four Badger swimmers make state

When the Badger girls swim team placed second in the 2018 sectional meet, it was an exciting surprise to cap the season in such a strong way after the team had no pressure or expectations to finish at the top.
It was a similar vibe heading into the 2019 sectional meet Nov. 9 in Greenfield, with head coach Lauren Liberacki telling the girls to stay loose and do their best without worrying about where the team stacked up.
That laid-back approach paid off, as the Badgers won the 14-team sectional meet for the first time since 2016, topping conference rival Burlington’s second-place score 325 to 303.5.
After the Demons topped the Badgers to win the Southern Lakes Conference a week earlier, Badger was able to get the better of their rival in the postseason meet. While that redemption felt sweet, having two SLC squads in the top of the sectional standings was a point of pride.
“It was definitely rewarding to win, but on the flip side of it, it’s encouraging to see both the teams from our conference be on the top at sectionals. It’s a win for the Southern Lakes Conference for both of those teams to be at the top there,” Liberacki said.
In the first event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay, Badger’s relay team of Addi Nelson, Morgan Hallatt, Lilly Westlund and Ella Eck took sixth.
The 200-yard freestyle saw a pair of Badgers near the top, as Westlund took third with a time of 2:01 and Chopper Ceshker placed sixth with a time of 2:04.
Eck was the highest finisher for Badger in the 200-yard individual medley, placing fourth. Zoe McNeill took seventh in the event, and Hallatt also earned points for Badger with an 11th-place finish.
The 50-yard freestyle saw the first state meet qualification of the day for Badger, as Callie Ceshker finished third with a time of 24.32. While the winner of each event earns a spot at state, the top 18 times across the state from non-sectional winners also make it. Kearyn Brennan also earned points for Badger in ninth place with a time of 25.60.
Three Badgers finished in close succession in the 100-yard butterfly, with Lauren O’Brien in fourth at 1:02, Westlund in seventh at 1:03.30 and Nelson in eighth at 1:03.72.
Callie Ceshker earned another state meet bid in the 100-yard freestyle, placing first with a time of 53.31. McNeill was also near the top of the leader board in fourth at 56.84.
It was Chopper Ceshker who finished at the top for Badger in the 500-yard freestyle, placing second with a time of 5:27. Eck also made top-five in fifth at 5:35.
The 200-yard freestyle relay was the first relay group to qualify for state for Badger, as the team of Brennan, McNeill, O’Brien and Callie Ceshker took first place with a time of 1:39.47, just a half second better than the Kenosha Tremper crew’s 1:40.17.
A pair of Badgers finished back-to-back in the 100-yard backstroke, with Brennan in eighth with a time of 1:02 and Nelson coming in ninth with a 1:03.
O’Brien was the top finisher in the 100-yard breaststroke, placing eighth, with Hallatt taking 14th in the event as well.
The final event of the day saw another Badger relay team punching a ticket to state, as the 400-yard squad of Brennan, McNeill, O’Brien and Callie Ceshker took second with a time of 3:42.
In total, Badger will be sending four girls to compete at state in four different events, with each girl competing in at least two events. Callie Ceshker qualified for state in all four events she competed in.
It will be the first time any of the four girls qualified for state, and while past trips up to Madison with just one competitor have been a cool experience for the athletes, being able to compete multiple times alongside your teammates is an even more exciting endeavor.
“Bringing a group of girls has a different energy about it, but to have them swimming multiple events is something I think everybody is really looking forward to this year,” Liberacki said.
With Callie Ceshker and McNeill making the state meet as freshmen, not only is it exciting for them this year, Liberacki says it is exciting as a coach to imagine what they will be able to do in future years if they have already reached this peak in their first season.
It also serves as good motivation for the other young swimmers on the team to see proof that the state meet is not just for the oldest girls in the pool.
“It’s inspiring to some of the younger girls, too. They realize you don’t have to be a senior to reach for some of these bigger goals,” Liberacki said.
While the Badgers know that winning a state title may be a stretch this year, their goal is the same low-pressure attitude they had entering into the sectional round.
“Let’s go into it with no pressure and swim fast and see what happens,” Liberacki said.