Watch now: Badger boys swim team takes 1st in the 2022 Southern Lakes Conference Championship

Throughout the regular season, the Badger boys swim team participated in dual meets, winning all eight and receiving 16 total points to lead the Southern Lakes Conference when the regular season ended back on Jan. 25. 10 days later, the Badger swim team picked up right where they left off in dominant fashion, winning the 2022 Southern Lakes Conference Men’s Swimming Championships on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Badger High School.

Badger placed well above the rest of the seven other teams in the conference championship meet with 598 points. Burlington was next closest in point total coming in a distant second with 246.

“This was good. They’re right where they need to be,” Badger head swimming coach Glen Biller said. “After their races they feel pretty heavy, now it’s about getting rest before next week’s sectionals. But they’re perfect.”

Sectionals will be held at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday, Feb. 12, beginning at 1 p.m. The WIAA boys swimming state championships will begin Friday, Feb. 18, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

The Badgers finished undefeated in conference play and won 10 of 11 events at the conference championship meet.

The first race was the 200-yard medley relay where Badger senior Nathaniel Rafe, senior Nolan Cassidy, junior Evan Langelund and senior Benton Greenberg winning with a time of 1:41.49. Burlington took second nearly eight seconds behind with a time of 1:49.02.

Badger senior Carson Biller took first place in the second event, the 200-yard freestyle, with a time of `1:54.28 worth 20 points. Senior Brady Peetz followed behind placing second with a time of 1:58.30 to earn 17 points.

Badger continued the winning streak in the third event, with Rafe, freshman Noah Langelund and Cassidy finishing first, second and third in the 200-yard individual medley.

Greenberg and Evan Langelund followed that up in the 50-yard freestyle in first and second place with times of 22:16 and 22:81, respectively. Badger junior Kal Kramp placed fifth with a time of 24:50.

The fifth event of the meet, the 100 yard butterfly, Badger continued to roll. Evan Langelund finished first by the more than one second with a time of 55:06. Badger senior TJ Walton came in fifth.

With over half of the events done, Badger held a comfortable lead with 280 points. But that lead continued to grow throughout the rest of the meet.

Greenberg came in first with a time of 48:31 in the 100-yard freestyle. Peetz placed third with a time of 51:75.

Badger finished first and second again in the seventh event, this time with Carson Biller finishing in the top sport with a time of 5:20.48 in the 500-yard freestyle. Noah Langelund finished with a time of 5:29.21 to give the Badgers 17 points with a second place finish. Badger sophomore Costa Scocos placed fourth with a time of 5:41.41.

As the Badgers started off the meet with a dominant relay win, seven events later in the 200-yard freestyle relay, they did it again. Cassidy, Peetz, Biller and Evan Langelund came in first by just over six seconds with a time of 1:32.75 to add another 40 points to their total of 445 with three events left.

This is Glenn Biller’s final season as the head coach of the Badger boys swim team and while they still have sectionals and the state championships remaining, he called his team and the championship perfect.

“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I really enjoyed the day and I always enjoy the kids. The parents are great. It has been many years of building this team up and they’re really good guys. It’s great to end here and I couldn’t have asked for any better”

The ninth event was the first one of the meet that Badger didn't finish first with Burlington junior Caleb Weis capturing the win in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.03. Kramp finished fourth at 1:02.59.

While the Badgers did get a break in the win column, it didn’t last very long winning the final two events. Rafe finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.25 and Cassidy took second with the time of 1:07.23. Walton placed fifth. In the final event, the 400-yard medley freestyle relay, the team of Carson Biller, Peetz, Rafe and Greenberg once again swam to first place to earn their final 40 points of the meet and sealing a comfortable 352-point victory over the nearest team in Burlington.

