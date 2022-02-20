Watch now: Badger places 15th at WIAA boys State Swimming Championship in Biller’s final meet

The Lake Geneva Badgers placed 15th out of 39 teams in attendance at the WIAA Boys Swimming State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

It finishes off a season in which the Badgers went undefeated during the regular season winning all eight meets, dominated the Southern Lakes Conference Championship back on Jan. 25 at Badger High School and finished 1st in the Sectional Championships on Feb. 12. For Badger boys head swim coach Glenn Biller, who is retiring, couldn’t have imagined it going any better.

“It’s always an honor to get here,” he said. “The year was fantastic. The guys rallied, they always felt that they could have a great season and that’s what it’s all about. What a great end to the whole thing. I’m really happy for all the guys.”

Assistant coach Steele Whowell will now take over the head coaching job from Biller, who has been in that position since 1997-1998.

“I’m good, I’m ready to leave and I leave it in great hands with Steele,” Glenn Biller said. “He’s going to do fantastic. We’re taking eight seniors with us, so it’ll be a little build back for him, but it won’t take long.”

Glenn Biller was quoted as saying before the year “last one, best one,” which was seen on some Badger swimming apparel during the meet in reference to his last season as the Badger head coach. The Badger swim team has had a lot of success throughout the years, but that quote held true for him this season.

“The whole season was the last one, best one,” he said. “I have had a lot of time away from the family and having my wife here, seeing my boys (Jackson and Carson) grow up through this program, I don’t know if a lot of dad’s can say that.”

The Badger relay team of senior Nathaniel Rafe (25.90), Nolan Cassidy (28.23), TJ Walton (24.91) and Carson Biller (22.42) came in 21st in the 200-yard medley relay to begin the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Swimming Championships.

Rafe finished with the 23rd best time in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:02.31. Senior Benton Greenberg placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.95. That time just so happened to break Glenn Biller’s record of 21:02 that he set back at West Bloomfield Hills Andover High School in 1988 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

“I’m happy for Benton with him breaking that 21 second barrier,” Glenn Biller said. “I told him he had to beat my time back in high school, so he went out and broke it. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Badger junior Evan Langelund finished in 53.65 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, slotting him in 23rd in the sixth event.

Greenberg had another top 10 finish a couple events later in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 46.87, placing him in eighth.

Cassidy (23.03), Carson Biller (22.38), Langelund (21.72) and Greenberg (20.49) took 10th place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. In the final event of the championships, the relay team of Langelund (49.90), senior Brady Peetz (49.07), Rafe (48.11) and Greenberg (46.35) finished 13th with a total time of 3:13.43.

“Badger swimming and coaching has been so good for me and my family,” Glenn Biller said. “I hope that I was able to give back and develop kids. I have great connections with all the kids over the years. It’s not just this family, it’s 24 years of family. I couldn't have been any luckier with the support from Badger High School and the great athletic director in Jim Kluge. It's a team effort. I'm happy to be done, it's bittersweet, but I look forward to the future and a new chapter."

Glenn Biller will remain the swimming coach at the Lake Geneva YMCA.

“I can’t wait to be in the background now and develop kids that will flow into this program,” he said. “Someday, we’ll see them on that podium and win this thing. That’s my goal.”

Final results

1. Brookfield Central/East: 208.

2. Arrowhead: 188.

3. Madison West: 182.

4. Middleton: 175.

5. Sun Prairie: 173.

6. Homestead: 144.

7. Verona Area/Mount Horeb: 137.5

8. Waukesha North Co-Op: 121.

9. Bay Port: 106.

10. Hudson: 101.

11. Madison Memorial: 100.

12. Sheboygan North: 89.

13. Appleton North/Appleton East: 63.

14. Muskego: 50.

15. Badger Co-Op: 46.

16. Oak Creek: 45.

17. Neenah: 43.

18. Moona Grove: 40.5.

19. Oregon: 37.5.

20. Racine Case: 36.5.

21. West Bend West/East: 30.

22. Wauwatosa West/East: 29.

23. Madison East: 27.

24. D.C. Everest: 27.

25. Stevens Point: 23.

26. Milwaukee King Co-Op: 17.

27. Marquette University High School: 15.5.

28. Kenosha Indian Trail: 14.

29. Madison La Follette: 12.5.

30. Franklin: 8.

31. Janesville Craig: 7.

32. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial: 6.

33. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther: 6.

34. Waunakee: 6.

35. Eau Claire Memorial/North: 4.

36. Greenfield Co-Op: 3.

37.Menomonee Falls/Hamilton: 2.

38. Green Bay Southwest Co-Op: 1.

39. Kenosha Tremper: 1.

