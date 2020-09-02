Tennis season gets underway

The local tennis season got underway, with Big Foot/Williams Bay winning two and losing two, while Badger picked up a win.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The ChiefDogs saw some success on Aug. 28 when they competed at Saint Francis High School, winning both matches they played.

Against the hometown Saint Francis/Cudahy co-op, Big Foot/Williams Bay won in a 7-0 sweep.

Jameson Gregory claimed a win at one singles, Casey Kirschlager won at two singles, Josie Giroux was on top at three singles and Lauren Decker beat her opponent at four singles.

The top doubles squad of Hanah Nordmeyer and Emily Gauger were victorious, the second doubles tandem of Katie Kirschlager and Tess Gillingham claimed a win and Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman won at three doubles.

BFWB had a similar result against West Allis Nathan Hale that same day, winning 7-0, although with a slightly different lineup.

Gauger won at one singles, while Gregory was at two singles and Casey Kirschlager won at three singles. Decker was still in the four singles position.