Tennis season gets underway

The local tennis season got underway, with Big Foot/Williams Bay winning two and losing two, while Badger picked up a win.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs saw some success on Aug. 28 when they competed at Saint Francis High School, winning both matches they played.
Against the hometown Saint Francis/Cudahy co-op, Big Foot/Williams Bay won in a 7-0 sweep.
Jameson Gregory claimed a win at one singles, Casey Kirschlager won at two singles, Josie Giroux was on top at three singles and Lauren Decker beat her opponent at four singles.
The top doubles squad of Hanah Nordmeyer and Emily Gauger were victorious, the second doubles tandem of Katie Kirschlager and Tess Gillingham claimed a win and Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman won at three doubles.
BFWB had a similar result against West Allis Nathan Hale that same day, winning 7-0, although with a slightly different lineup.
Gauger won at one singles, while Gregory was at two singles and Casey Kirschlager won at three singles. Decker was still in the four singles position.
The top duo still featured Nordmeyer, but Katie Kirschlager joined to beat West Allis. Similarly, Gillingham was still at two doubles, pairing up with Giroux in the win. The third doubles team of Leek and Norman stuck together for a win as well.
Big Foot/Williams Bay was back at it on Aug. 29, falling in two close matches by a 4-3 score against St. Mary Catholic High School and Kohler High School in Kohler.
In both of those matches, the same three ChiefDogs singles players won. Gauger was at one singles, with Gregory at two singles and Casey Kirschlager winning at three singles.
Badger
The Badgers had a strong performance against Burlington on Aug. 27, beating the Demons by a 6-1 score.
Badger’s top dogs won most handily, with top singles player Zaya Iderzul and one doubles teammates Maya Lyng and Sophia Strasser both winning in 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.
At two singles, Badger’s Tinker Trent defeated Adalie Rauch 6-4, 6-1. Three singles Badger’s Lauren Haase beat Burlington’s Hannah McMartin 6-1, 6-1.
The Badger two doubles team of Emma Fasano and Ella Klug won their match 6-4, 6-7, (3) over Abigail Boettcher and Abby Runkel. Badger’s three doubles team was able to also win a close match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!