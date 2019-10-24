Badger’s girls tennis team had six players qualify for the individual state tournament, as the top two singles players and doubles pairings for the team all qualified for the Oct 17-19 event.
For both the two doubles squad of juniors Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng, as well as freshman two singles player Sydney Miller, this was their first taste of the individual state meet.
So while those players lost their first-round matchups on Oct. 17, head coach Paul Lauterbach hopes the meet was a learning experience, both for the team state tournament on Oct. 25 and future individual state meets as well.
“Now they’ve kind of been there and done that, and they will be able to share with some of the other players that haven’t done it the feelings they were feeling and that sort of thing. I’m really hoping that experience translates to solid play this upcoming weekend,” Lauterbach said.
The team’s top doubles pairing of seniors Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey were not strangers to the state meet coming in, with both competing in last year’s tournament. However, they competed in different duos last year, so this was the first time they played on the stage together.
They meshed well in the first round, beating Maggie Scanlon and Jess Kragenbrink of Waukesha South by a 6-1, 6-3 score to set them up for a second round match against Pyper Scullen and Savannah Kohler of Brookfield East on Oct. 18.
This was a matchup with plenty of outside intrigue, because not only were Scullen and Kohler a higher-seeded team, ranked 16th in the state compared to the unranked Badgers, but Badger and Brookfield East will be opponents in the first round of the team state meet on the following weekend.
Badger’s pair picked up a back-and-forth victory in the match by a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 score. While that does not guarantee the same result will happen when the girls match up in the team meet, it is a good omen for the Badgers’ chances in what looks to be a close contest.
With that win, Ripkey and Anderson clinched a spot in the top 16, but were not able to advance any further when they had to face the top-seeded team in the bracket, Lauren Sobieski and Maddie Toboyek of Muskego. The higher-ranked pair picked up a 6-3, 6-2 victory to knock out the Badgers.
The Badgers’ best performance of the tournament came from their top singles player, Zaya Iderzul. In fact, it was the best performance in program history, as Iderzul advanced all the way to the state finals to finish as state runner-up.
Coming into the tournament, it was clear that Iderzul was going to be a title contender, ranking third in the state with a 30-1 record, in which her only loss was to the top-ranked player, Jordan Schifano of Divine Savior Holy Angels.
That high seed gave the Badger leader a first-round bye, and in the second and third round on Oct. 18 she breezed past her opponents by a score of 6-0, 6-1 in both matches. In the state quarterfinals, Iderzul’s opponent, Autumn Bruno, the sixth best player in the state out of Whitnall, put up a better fight, but the Badger singles player advanced by a 6-4, 6-0 margin.
Those wins put her into the state semi-finals on Oct. 19 where she was set to face Natalie Yang of Homestead, who was one spot higher than Iderzul as the two seed in the meet. Iderzul was playing at her peak performance, pulling off the upset in 6-1, 6-1 fashion.
In the finals, Iderzul was matched up against Schifano, the only girl who had beaten her all season. When the two first matched up on Sept. 19, Schifano topped Iderzul 6-0, 6-0.
However, in the ensuing month, Iderzul sharpened her skills and pushed Schifano to the brink in the state finals, barely falling 2-6, 6-4, 5-7.
Lauterbach felt that the sophomore Iderzul was playing at a skill level that was equal to Schifano, who is a senior, but that the more experienced player was able to close out the win.
“For her to turn around, win the second set, go toe to toe in the third set was phenomenal. At that level, from a play standpoint, there was no difference. The slight edge that went to Schifano was that she had been in the state finals last year and lost,” Lauterbach said.
While the match did not end in a Badger state title, it was still the highest finish ever for a player from the school or even the Southern Lakes Conference as a whole. With the other three players in the top four graduating after this season, Iderzul will no doubt be the state title favorite next fall if all goes well.
The season is not over yet for the Badgers, though, as the whole team of 10 players will make the trip up to Madison on Oct. 25 for the team state meet. The fourth-seeded Badgers will take on five-seed Brookfield East in a first-round matchup that Lauterbach believes could go either way.
“There are a couple of spots I give them a slight edge, there’s a couple places I’d give us the edge, but with that being said, that’s why you go in and play it, because anything can happen,” Lauterbach said.
However, over the past two seasons, the Badgers have played a rigorous out-of-conference schedule, as well as competing in the team state championship last year. So Lauterbach is optimistic that his experienced squad can make a run.
“These are the kinds of matches we’ve prepared for all season long, and I’m hoping everybody goes after it,” Lauterbach said.