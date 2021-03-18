Tennis state meet returns to Lake Geneva this April

After Lake Geneva Tennis and Badger High School hosted the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's girls tennis state tournament last fall, Lake Geneva will be the host of another state meet in April.

From April 22-23, the top girls tennis players from across the state in all divisions will be competing in Lake Geneva for the state championship tournament of the alternate fall season, which features 42 schools that chose to delay their fall season into the spring due to coronavirus concerns.

The Lake Geneva area earned rave reviews from tennis fans and coaches and for last October's tournament, which led to WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski calling Lake Geneva "a wonderful option" for future tournaments.

No local athletes will be in play during the tournament, after Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay both competed in the typical fall season.

