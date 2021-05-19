 Skip to main content
Tennis teams play well in conference matches
The tennis teams at Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay did well in their conference matches, but struggled in tournaments over the past week.

Badger 

The Badgers kicked off their week with a pair of Southern Lakes Conference wins, beating Union Grove 7-0 on May 11 and topping Westosha Central 5-2 on May 13 to improve their SLC record to 3-0 on the year so far.

On May 14-15, the team traveled to Brookfield for a tournament and went 2-3 in the event.

Badger lost 7-0 sweeps to the host Brookfield Central, as well as Menomonee Falls, and had a close loss against Oak Creek 4-3.

It was not all bad for the squad, as they picked up pair of hard-fought victories, defeating Milwaukee Lutheran/Lake County Lutheran 4-3 and Cedarburg 4-3.

Against Cedarburg, a key to the Badgers’ victory were wins in three of the four singles flights. Nate Buntrock defeated Caleb Kurth 6-1, 6-2 at two singles, Jake Bethel beat Dawson Froemming 6-3, 6-2 at three singles and four singles player Nick Brennan beat James King 6-1, 6-4.

Badger’s two doubles team sealed the victory, as the dup of Charlie Huerth and Marco Alberts defeated Ethan Fuhrman and Carter Fast 6-3, 6-0.

Badger had one more match on the week, losing a 4-3 dual meet against Franklin on May 17.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Just like Badger, the ChiefDogs also won two conference meets, beating McFarland 4-3 on May 13 and sweeping Whitewater 7-0 on May 17. BFWB now sits at 2-0 in Rock Valley Conference play.

Big Foot/Bay competed in a tournament hosted by Sussex Hamilton on May 15, losing the three matches they played, falling 7-0 to Hamilton and Catholic Memorial, and 6-1 against Pewaukee.

