Tennis teams sweep conference foes

Both Badger and Big Foot/Bay’s tennis teams kept rolling in conference play, each sweeping at least one opponent.
Badger
The Badgers kept their undefeated conference record alive on May 18, hitting the road to beat Burlington 6-1.
Doubles was a strength for Badger, pulling off a sweep over the Demons.
Jake Bethel and Marco Alberts picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win over Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler at one doubles, the two doubles pairing of Adam Schirtzinger and Aran Freytag beat Chad Vanswol and Ian Nie 6-1, 6-1 and at three doubles, Victor Suarez and Jack Gleason beat Owen Denoto and Xavier Neu by a 7-6 (4), 6-1 score.
In singles, Badger’s top three flights all picked up wins. Evan Bernales defeated Maxwell Meier 6-2, 6-0 at one singles, Nate Buntrock won at two singles by a 6-1, 6-1 score over Patrick Savaglia and three singles player Nick Brennan won the closest match of the night, beating Aaron Wasik 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Two days later, the Badgers pulled off a 7-0 sweep against conference foe Wilmot. While the Panthers had forfeits at one singles, four singles and three doubles, the Badgers that hit the court all won handily.
At two singles, Buntrock won a 6-3, 6-1 match over Kalden Kopp and the three singles player Brennan won a 6-0, 6-2 match against Ray Dippold.
The top duo of Alberts and Bethel won in 6-0, 6-0 fashion against Isaac Blount and Evan Vasquez and Freytag and Schirtzinger also won by a 6-0, 6-0 score, beating Lucas Wojkiewicz and Kaiden Volbrecht.
On May 24, the Badgers wrapped up their week with a 5-2 non-conference loss against Kenosha Indian Trail.
BFWB
The ChiefDogs kicked off the week with a close 4-3 non-conference defeat at the hands of Watertown Luther Prep on May 20.
On May 24, the ChiefDogs picked up an unusual 7-0 sweep over Rock Valley Conference rival Jefferson that included four forfeits by the Eagles due to players busy taking Advanced Placement tests.
Nonetheless, the BFWB players that had opponents lined up all did well.
At one singles, Joshua Rolfs won a 6-0, 6-0 match against Patrick Traver. Four singles player Declan McHugh won by a 6-3, 6-2 score over Aidan Turner.
The lone doubles matchup was at one doubles, where Kyle Gerdes and Julian Klein defeated Tobias Weisensel and Jacob Jurcek 6-0, 6-2.