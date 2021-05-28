Tennis teams sweep conference foes

Both Badger and Big Foot/Bay’s tennis teams kept rolling in conference play, each sweeping at least one opponent.

Badger

The Badgers kept their undefeated conference record alive on May 18, hitting the road to beat Burlington 6-1.

Doubles was a strength for Badger, pulling off a sweep over the Demons.

Jake Bethel and Marco Alberts picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win over Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler at one doubles, the two doubles pairing of Adam Schirtzinger and Aran Freytag beat Chad Vanswol and Ian Nie 6-1, 6-1 and at three doubles, Victor Suarez and Jack Gleason beat Owen Denoto and Xavier Neu by a 7-6 (4), 6-1 score.

In singles, Badger’s top three flights all picked up wins. Evan Bernales defeated Maxwell Meier 6-2, 6-0 at one singles, Nate Buntrock won at two singles by a 6-1, 6-1 score over Patrick Savaglia and three singles player Nick Brennan won the closest match of the night, beating Aaron Wasik 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Two days later, the Badgers pulled off a 7-0 sweep against conference foe Wilmot. While the Panthers had forfeits at one singles, four singles and three doubles, the Badgers that hit the court all won handily.