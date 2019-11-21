Three Badgers win Player of the Year

Badger saw many athletes earn All-Conference honors for fall sports, and three Badgers took home an even higher honor as Conference Players of the Year. Football player Will Faul won Co-Defensive Player of the Year, golfer Holly Murphy earned Player of the Year, and tennis player Zaya Iderzul also claimed Player of the Year honors.
Football
The senior defensive lineman Faul was Badger’s defensive leader on and off the field all season, as his 10 sacks were a huge part in Badger’s ability to disrupt opposing momentum. This was the second time Faul earned All-Conference, after he made second-team as a junior before moving up to first team as a senior.
Faul’s play also earned him attention on a statewide scale, being named an honorable mention to the All-State squad as well.
While Faul headlined the football team’s All-Conference honorees, he was far from the only Badger to make the grade, as eight players were on the roster.
Badger’s other first-team player came on the other side of the trenches, as senior offensive lineman Kyle Fruend earned the honor for his role in solidifying the punishing Badger run game. This marks the second season in a row that Freund earned first-team accolades.
Badger also had five players earn second-team honors, all of whom were first-time winners.
Senior running back Cole Gabor-Pullen made the second team thanks to his team-leading 177 carries and 1264 rushing yards, as well as his second-best 11 touchdowns.
Senior lineman Ezra Annen joined Gabor-Pullen on the offensive second team for his help in leading the way blocking for his fellow second-teamer.
The Badgers saw a pair of defensive players on the second team as well.
Christian Nickel, a senior defensive lineman, served as another key component on the Badger defensive line, ending the season fourth on the team in tackles with 46, adding a sack and a forced fumble as well to his stat-line.
In the defensive backfield, Chase Hodkiewicz earned a second-team spot by leading Badger in tackles with 70, as well as interceptions with two.
While he played quarterback and defensive back as well for Badger, senior Grant DuMez was honored on All-Conference for his special teams play, making the second team as a punter and earning honorable mention as a kicker.
Badger’s other honorable mention recipient was linebacker Carter Lazzaroni, who was third on the team in tackles with 61.
Golf
The senior Murphy led the way for the girls golf team, earning first-team honors for the fourth straight year and winning Player of the Year for the second time in her career, after winning the award as a sophomore.
Two Badgers also made the second team.
First up was sophomore Annie Murphy, the sister of Holly, who made her second career All-Conference roster after joining the first team last season.
Another returning All-Conference player was senior Kimmy Chappell, who made the second team this year after being an honorable mention a season ago.
Senior Kristin Walczynski earned her first career All-Conference squad this year by earning an honorable mention spot.
Tennis
It was one of the best seasons in school history for the Badger tennis team, and that showed on the All-Conference roster as seven of the 10 varsity players earned All-Conference.
The sophomore Iderzul brought in the top honor as a first-teamer and Player of the Year for her efforts as the Badgers’ top singles player — her second All-Conference award after making the first team as a freshman.
She was not the only Badger singles player to earn recognition, though, as two singles freshman Sydney Miller and three singles senior Annabelle Alberts also made the first team. For Miller, it was her first All-Conference award in her first high school season. But Alberts is a familiar face to the All-Conference team, earning honorable mention as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and a junior.
Badger’s top doubles team of seniors Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey also made first-team All-Conference. Anderson made first team in the past as a freshman and junior, with an honorable mention award as a sophomore, and Ripkey made second team as a freshman and junior and first team as a sophomore.
Two more Badgers made the second team, as the two doubles pairing of juniors Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng made the list. The pair were honorable mentions a season ago, making the jump up to second team this year.
Cross-Country
Badger’s boys cross-country team claimed the Southern Lakes Conference championship this year, and their runners also swarmed the All-Conference team, as six of the seven varsity competitors earned accolades.
The first team only saw one Badger make the list, as Steven Haworth earned the award. The senior is not new to the All-Conference routine, earning honorable mention as a junior as well.
The second team was loaded with Badgers, as four of the seven second-teamers came from Badger.
Logan Wade, Demetrius Farmakis, Jon D’Auria and Angel Toribio, all sophomores, earned second-team accolades in their first time making an All-Conference list.
Sophomore Nolan Cassidy rounded out the boys All-Conference members with an honorable mention appearance.
On the girls side, a trio of runners earned All-Conference recognition.
Junior Ava Trent led the way with a spot on the first team. This year marks the third straight season Trent earned first-team honors.
Vivian Ford, a sophomore, made it onto the second team this season, her second time on the All-Conference roster in her two-year career. A season ago, she made the first team.
Rounding out the Badger honorees was junior Lauryn Grothe, who made honorable mention. This is her first time on the All-Southern Lakes Conference squad.
Soccer
Three Badger soccer players earned All-Conference for their efforts this season.
Leading the way was a familiar face on the All-Conference list — junior Victor Romero on the first team. Romero has earned All-Conference all three years of his career so far, after making the second team as a freshman and the first team as a sophomore. Despite being a defenseman, Romero was versatile and led the Badgers in goals with 11.
Next up for the Badgers was sophomore forward O.J. Diaz, who made the second team in his first All-Conference appearance. Diaz was another key offensive player for Badger, ranking second on the team with 10 goals.
Rounding out the Badgers’ All-Conference selections was sophomore defenseman Ron Sachdeva, who earned honorable mention for his first All-Conference accolades.
Volleyball
Only one Badger volleyball player earned a spot on the All-Conference squad this season, as senior Camryn Johnston made the second team.
Johnston led the way for the Badgers as a jack-of-all-trades, ranking first on the team in service aces and kills, and second in serve receiving and digs. This season is the first time Johnston has earned All-Conference.