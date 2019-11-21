Three Badgers win Player of the Year

Senior running back Cole Gabor-Pullen made the second team thanks to his team-leading 177 carries and 1264 rushing yards, as well as his second-best 11 touchdowns.

Senior lineman Ezra Annen joined Gabor-Pullen on the offensive second team for his help in leading the way blocking for his fellow second-teamer.

The Badgers saw a pair of defensive players on the second team as well.

Christian Nickel, a senior defensive lineman, served as another key component on the Badger defensive line, ending the season fourth on the team in tackles with 46, adding a sack and a forced fumble as well to his stat-line.

In the defensive backfield, Chase Hodkiewicz earned a second-team spot by leading Badger in tackles with 70, as well as interceptions with two.

While he played quarterback and defensive back as well for Badger, senior Grant DuMez was honored on All-Conference for his special teams play, making the second team as a punter and earning honorable mention as a kicker.

Badger’s other honorable mention recipient was linebacker Carter Lazzaroni, who was third on the team in tackles with 61.

