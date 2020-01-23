Three high schoolers earn caddying scholarships

Nineteen Wisconsin students, including three from Big Foot Country Club in Fontana, have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following a final selection interview held Dec. 17 at Nakoma Golf Club in Madison.

The three local caddies span three schools in the area, as Kimberly Chappell of Badger, Gavin Goldstein of Westosha Central and Carl Sandberg of Faith Christian all earned the honor.

Each caddie has a unique story to tell, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character.

They will begin college in the fall of 2020 as Evans Scholars, with most recipients awarded to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. The Evans Scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years. Winners are listed below.

“Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said Western Golf Association Chairman Kevin Buggy. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”