Top 10 moments of the 2019-20 school year

“I really want to go up with the team, and now I know exactly what to work on, and I think we can get a really good placement next year if we make it as a team,” Wade said.

8. Badger boy swimmers return to state

In the 2018-19 season, the Badger boys swim team did not send a competitor up to Madison for the state championship meet, for the first time in head coach Glen Biller’s 20-year tenure. For a program that has become one of the area’s powerhouses, it was a surprising misstep.

As a result, this season’s team was more dedicated than ever, with junior Otto Goebel saying from day one, the goal was to make a return to state.

That goal was realized on Feb. 15 when six Badger swimmers, spanning three separate events, punched a ticket to the state meet with their strong performances at the sectional meet in Beloit.

Once they traveled up to Madison, the boys performed well, with a ninth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay that helped the team place 26th out of 39 teams.