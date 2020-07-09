Top 10 moments of the 2019-20 school year

While the 2019-20 high school sports year ended on a bit of a somber note, with the spring sports season being cancelled, here is a look back at some of the biggest games, players and moments from the Lake Geneva region’s teams in the fall and winter seasons.
The top 10 featured here represents, by no means, an exhaustive list of impressive performances. There are outstanding athletes who will not make the list, because of the difficult constraints of choosing just 10 moments.
10. Big Foot beats Bay in basketball
Sometimes the most bitter rivals are the closest friends.
Big Foot and Williams Bay athletes team up on a number of co-op sports throughout the year. But when the two schools face off, you can guarantee it will be an emotional match for both sides.
This year’s boys basketball battle between Big Foot and the Bay was no exception, as the Chiefs defended their home court in a 72-68 overtime win on Jan. 13.
Williams Bay built up leads of 12 or more points twice, only for Big Foot to claw its way back both times before Big Foot eventually sealed the win by outscoring the Dogs 8-4 in overtime.
The game also served as a showcase for the young stars leading both teams, as Big Foot sophomore Gus Foster and Williams Bay junior Jaden Randall scored 27 points apiece.
9. Young Badger runners make their mark
By the end of the season, sophomores had taken over six of seven spots on the Badger boys cross-country team, in what became a powerful youth movement.
Unlike many teams that skew younger, it was not just the future that looked bright for Badger, but the present as well.
On Oct. 18, the Badgers took first place in the Southern Lakes Conference championship meet, beating out Union Grove by a narrow 54 to 61 margin. That SLC title marked the first time the Badger boys squad claimed a conference crown since 2014.
The top results did not end there for the youngsters. Sophomore Logan Wade finished 12th at the sectional meet in Kenosha on Oct. 26 to earn a spot at the state meet held one week later in Wisconsin Rapids. There, Wade got a taste of what he hopes is the first in a line of state meet appearances for himself and his Badger teammates.
“I really want to go up with the team, and now I know exactly what to work on, and I think we can get a really good placement next year if we make it as a team,” Wade said.
8. Badger boy swimmers return to state
In the 2018-19 season, the Badger boys swim team did not send a competitor up to Madison for the state championship meet, for the first time in head coach Glen Biller’s 20-year tenure. For a program that has become one of the area’s powerhouses, it was a surprising misstep.
As a result, this season’s team was more dedicated than ever, with junior Otto Goebel saying from day one, the goal was to make a return to state.
That goal was realized on Feb. 15 when six Badger swimmers, spanning three separate events, punched a ticket to the state meet with their strong performances at the sectional meet in Beloit.
Once they traveled up to Madison, the boys performed well, with a ninth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay that helped the team place 26th out of 39 teams.
With five of the six state meet participants returning next season, the squad’s hopes are high to make an even bigger splash in 2021.
7. Badger girls basketball postseason success
The Badger girls basketball team has had its fair share of quality teams over the past few seasons. But for all their strong records and talented players, accolades and playoff wins eluded them.
This season, the team was able to get over the hump.
First up, the team finished with an 11-3 record in conference play to tie Union Grove for a co-conference championship — the Badgers’ first Southern Lakes Conference title since the 2011-12 season.
After going just 2-2 in the first four conference games of the season, the Badgers caught fire late to go 9-1 in the final 10 games of the SLC schedule to claim the crown.
A week later, Badger hosted a first-round playoff game against Madison East, and the Badgers won a roller-coaster game 66-60 to pick up the program’s first postseason victory since the 2014-15 season.
Even though the Badgers fell to Waunakee the next night in a 75-35 second-round defeat, the season nonetheless marked a return to form for the team.
6. Tennis teams dominate state
Even though the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis teams came into the season with different expectations, both squads were able to rise to the occasion at the end of the season with impressive performances at the state championship meet.
The BFWB co-op faced an uphill battle this past season, as the team moved up from Division 2 to Division 1, which meant tougher postseason competition. That did not slow down the doubles team of Emily Gauger and Clare Heckert, though.
Gauger and Heckert not only made the state meet, they won a pair of matches in the tournament to finish in the top 16 in the state, before losing to the bronze-medal-winning squad of Kate Wade and Sasha Shapsis from Homestead.
Over at Badger, the top doubles team made a similar run, as Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey also advanced to the top 16 before being eliminated.
Badger’s best singles player, Zaya Iderzul, went even further in the tournament, advancing all the way up to the state finals before being losing a 2-6, 6-4, 5-7 match to Jordan Schifano of Divine Savior Holy Angels. With a state runner-up performance, Iderzul recorded the best ever finish in Southern Lakes Conference history, let alone just Badger history.
5. Varsity football’s return to Williams Bay
Friday night football games are a staple of small-town Americana. So, when Williams Bay High School was forced to discontinue its varsity team in 2016 because of low participation numbers, that slice of life was absent from the lakefront community.
However, in the fall of 2019, football was back in the Bay, as the Bulldogs’ eight-man varsity squad hit the field.
The program’s first game in four years could not have come against a tougher opponent, as Williams Bay on Aug. 24 hosted reigning Iowa eight-man state champion New London.
Even though New London walloped the Dogs 60-0, the return of football to the Bay was a bright spot in the fall sports season no matter the score.
4. Grant DuMez scores 50 points in a game
When Badger basketball’s senior point guard Grant DuMez scored 42 points in an overtime win over Delavan-Darien on Jan. 28, it was the performance of a lifetime.
That is, until he outdid himself a month later.
On Feb. 21, DuMez scored an astounding 50 points in a 79-70 home loss to Wilmot, in an effort that ranks as the highest individual scoring performance in Badger basketball history.
The senior scored 19 straight points for the Badgers to close out the first half with 25, then kept things rolling in the second half with 25 more points in his symmetrical feat.
By the end of the season, DuMez’s 50-point game was tied for the 10th-highest individual total in the state, and the highest score by any player in Walworth County, with East Troy’s A.J. Vukovich in second place with a 47-point game on Feb. 7.
3. Badger golf’s Murphy sets school records
Over the past four years, Badger girls golfer Holly Murphy became the most accomplished girls golfer in Badger history, setting a plethora of firsts for the program, including being the first player to make the state meet.
At the end of her senior season, Murphy put forth some of her best play in the postseason, setting two separate records for the Badger program.
First up in the regional meet on Oct. 4, Murphy led the way by carding a 77 as the Badgers set a new team record by shooting a 345. That total surpasses the prior team record of 347, which oddly enough was set at the 2018 regional meet.
In the sectional round four days later, Murphy played even better, scoring a 69 to break the individual school record. She had set the previous record of 72 in her sophomore season, but bested that by three strokes in a stellar penultimate performance in an impressive career.
2. Bay gymnastics’ Murphy ties for state title
Holly was not the only standout athlete in the Murphy family this year. Younger sister Annie Murphy, a sophomore at Williams Bay High School, was one of the top gymnasts on the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics co-op.
After a strong regular season, Annie Murphy hit her peak at the state championship meet on March 7, tying for first place in the floor exercise to claim a co-state title and taking third in the state in all-around scoring.
Murphy’s floor routine earned her a score of 9.5, which was equal to the score of reigning state champ Emily Perkowski of Hartford Union. Her all-around score was 37.7, which was the first time Murphy had ever broken into the 37’s.
With two more seasons to go in her career, and a co-state title already under her belt, Murphy could be one of the names to watch for years to come in the Wisconsin gymnastics scene.
1. Reagan Courier sets Big Foot scoring record
At the end of her junior season in February 2019, Reagan Courier became the first Big Foot basketball player to reach 1,000 career points before her senior season. At the time, it seemed like it was all but assured she would eventually break the school record for the most points scored in a career.
Despite some illness and injury setbacks early in the 2019-20 season, Courier was able to live up to the expectations.
On Jan. 3, Courier passed her older sister Jordyn Courier’s 1,104-point mark to become the highest scoring Chiefs girls basketball player. She then followed that up a month later as she broke Logan Eischeid’s record of 1,227 on Feb. 8 to set the record as the overall scoring leader.
By the season’s end, Courier added exactly 100 points to that tally, ending her four-year run with 1,327 points at the top of the Big Foot leader board.
