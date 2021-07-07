Top 10 moments of the 2020-21 school year

With an unusual 2020-21 school year in the books, here is a look back at some of the biggest games, players and moments from the Lake Geneva region’s sports teams.

The top 10 featured here represent by no means an exhaustive list of impressive performances, and there are outstanding athletes who will not make the list because of the difficult constraint of choosing just 10 moments.

10. Badger school board allows fall sportsWhile this did not on a court or field, it was one of the most critical moments of the year because if the school board’s decision went the other way, many of the other nine accomplishments may not have happened at all.

In late August, when coronavirus numbers were still climbing and news of a vaccine were still far off, the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board had a difficult decision to make: take a cautious approach and not allow Badger’s high-risk sports to play in the fall, or acknowledge the risk and move forward with the season per WIAA rules.

As expected with such a monumental decision, the Aug. 24 vote was close. Too close, in fact, ending in a 3-3 deadlock with one board member absent from the meeting.