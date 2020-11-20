Top 10 players to watch in the 2020-21 high school hoops season

With basketball practices getting started this week, and games coming soon too, it will not be long before high school basketball fans across the Lake Geneva region will have plenty of action to occupy their time. Here are some of the area’s top players to keep your eyes on this year.

1. Ben Venteicher – Williams Bay

Heading into his third season in the starting lineup for the Bulldogs, senior Ben Venteicher looks to be one of the most well-rounded players in the area. The post player led Williams Bay in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks in the 2019-20 season, and with another year of practice, his skills should be even more refined than a season ago.

2. Ashlyn Welch – Badger

The next two spots on the list are essentially 2.a. and 2.b., as seniors Ashlyn Welch and Macie Todd are two critical components on the Badger girls squad. A starter since her freshman season, Welch has always been an aggressive defensive guard that turns small mistakes by the opposing offense into easy baskets for the Badgers on the other end. In her junior season, Welch was second on the Southern Lakes Conference champion team with 12.1 points per game while setting a school record with 4.8 steals per game.

3. Macie Todd – Badger