Back-to-back Southern Lakes Conferences Championships for Badger track and field

Badger boys and girls track and field teams

The Badger boys and girls track and field teams were once again both crowned Southern Lakes Conference Champions in back-to-back seasons on Tuesday, May 17. 

 Travis Devlin

The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track and field teams once again came out on top as Southern Lakes Conference Champions for the second consecutive year at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Union Grove High School on Tuesday, May 17.

The Badger boys team ran away from the competition, finishing with a final score of 149.50. Elkhorn placed second with 132 and Wetosha Central came in third with 121.50. The Badger girls team narrowly won by half a point over Waterford Union with a score of 144.50. Elkhorn came in third with 127. 

Final team results:

Varsity Girls.

1. Badger 144.50

2. Waterford Union 144

3. Elkhorn Area 127

4. Westosha Central 94

5. Union Grove 82

6. Burlington 57.50

7. Wilmot Union 21

8. Delavan-Darien 20

Varsity Boys

1. Badger 149.50

2. Elkhorn Area 132

3. Westosha Central 121.50

4. Waterford Union 107

5. Burlington 98

6. Wilmot Union 41.50

7. Union Grove 20.50

8. Delavan-Darien 16

Individual results:

GIRLS

100 METER DASH

13.24 Lilly Villarreal: Fourth, finals.

13.28 Lilly Villarreal: Fourth, prelims.

13.62 Kaaden Dull: Eighth, finals.

13.67 Kaaden Dull: Eighth, prelims.

13.95 Anna Wollaeger: Ninth, prelims.

14.04 Anna Wollaeger: Ninth, finals.

200 METER DASH

27.88 Lilly Villarreal: Sixth.

400 METER DASH

1:02.98 Vivian Ford: Fifth.

1:03.60 Lilly Villarreal: Sixth.

1:05.80 Kennedy Monge: Eighth.

800 METER RUN

2:37.40 Kylie Kramp: Fourth.

2:42.68 Kennedy Monge: Seventh.

1600 METER RUN

5:38.21 Molly Deering: First.

5:52.92 Brooklyn Flies: Third.

5:59.26 Mya Lenz: Sixth.

3200 METER RUN

12:51.08 Mya Lenz: First.

13:03.86 Brooklyn Flies: Third.

100 METER HURDLES

17.43 Taylor Palazzo: Second, prelims.

17.54 Taylor Palazzo: Third., finals

300 METER HURDLES

51.93 Lauren Milligan: Fourth.

53.09 Taylor Palazzo: Sixth.

4X100 METER RELAY

54.18 Relay Team: Fourth.

4X200 METER RELAY

1:53.83 Relay Team: Third.

4X400 METER RELAY

4:33.07 Relay Team: Fourth.

4X800 METER RELAY

10:55.51 Relay Team: Fourth.

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Lauren Milligan: Fourth.

LONG JUMP

16-4 Lilly Villarreal: First.

15-10.5 Camryn Knaack: Second.

TRIPLE JUMP

34-3.5 Camryn Knaack: First.

30-1.5 McKenna Schultz: Seventh.

DISCUS

113-3 Cameron Jansen: First.

82-5 Erin Hensler: 11th.

SHOT PUT

29-2 Cameron Jansen: Fifth.

27-4.75 Montana Peters: Seventh.

BOYS

200 METER DASH

24.19 Zach Bauman: Eighth.

400 METER DASH

53.42 Cesar Castro: Fifth.

53.94 Brody Kluge: Seventh.

800 METER RUN

2:01.10 Jackson Albanese: Second.

2:05.78 Nolan Cassidy: Fourth.

1600 METER RUN

4:27.70 Jackson Albanese: Second.

4:28.11 Demetrius Farmakis: Third.

4:49.05 Angel Toribio: Fifth.

3200 METER RUN

10:28.72 Demetrius Farmakis: First.

10:39.85 Angel Toribio: Third.

10:41.16 Dominic Alonzo: Fourth.

110 METER HURDLES

16.54 Tim DeVries: Fourth, finals.

16.88 Tim DeVries: Fourth, prelims.

16.91 Logan Meinel: Sixth.

17.36 Max Baertschy: Seventh, prelims.

17.58 Max Baertschy: Eighth, finals.

17.72 Logan Meinel: Ninth.

300 METER HURDLES

41.43 Tim DeVries: First.

44.72 Max Baertschy: Sixth.

46.89 Logan Meinel: 11th.

4X100 METER RELAY

47.09 Relay Team: Fifth.

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.31 Relay Team: Third.

4X400 METER RELAY

3:36.18 Relay Team: Third.

4X800 METER RELAY

8:47.93 Relay Team: Second.

HIGH JUMP

6-1 Mitchell Rotschild: Second.

5-10 Brody Kluge: Third.

5-8 Landon Boyd: Sixth.

LONG JUMP

20-1.5 Brody Kluge: First.

18-9.25 Landon Boyd: Seventh.

TRIPLE JUMP

42-9.5 Brody Kluge: First.

38-9.75 Landon Boyd: Fifth.

POLE VAULT

8-6 Luke Levato: 10th.

DISCUS

129-5 Edward Gritzner: Fourth.

SHOT PUT

40-2.5 Taylor O'Laughlin: Ninth.

