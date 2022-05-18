Back-to-back Southern Lakes Conferences Championships for Badger track and field

The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track and field teams once again came out on top as Southern Lakes Conference Champions for the second consecutive year at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Union Grove High School on Tuesday, May 17.

The Badger boys team ran away from the competition, finishing with a final score of 149.50. Elkhorn placed second with 132 and Wetosha Central came in third with 121.50. The Badger girls team narrowly won by half a point over Waterford Union with a score of 144.50. Elkhorn came in third with 127.