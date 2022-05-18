Back-to-back Southern Lakes Conferences Championships for Badger track and field

The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track and field teams once again came out on top as Southern Lakes Conference Champions for the second consecutive year at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Union Grove High School on Tuesday, May 17.
The Badger boys team ran away from the competition, finishing with a final score of 149.50. Elkhorn placed second with 132 and Wetosha Central came in third with 121.50. The Badger girls team narrowly won by half a point over Waterford Union with a score of 144.50. Elkhorn came in third with 127.
Final team results:
Varsity Girls.
1. Badger 144.50
2. Waterford Union 144
3. Elkhorn Area 127
4. Westosha Central 94
5. Union Grove 82
6. Burlington 57.50
People are also reading…
7. Wilmot Union 21
8. Delavan-Darien 20
Varsity Boys
1. Badger 149.50
2. Elkhorn Area 132
3. Westosha Central 121.50
4. Waterford Union 107
5. Burlington 98
6. Wilmot Union 41.50
7. Union Grove 20.50
8. Delavan-Darien 16
Individual results:
GIRLS
100 METER DASH
13.24 Lilly Villarreal: Fourth, finals.
13.28 Lilly Villarreal: Fourth, prelims.
13.62 Kaaden Dull: Eighth, finals.
13.67 Kaaden Dull: Eighth, prelims.
13.95 Anna Wollaeger: Ninth, prelims.
14.04 Anna Wollaeger: Ninth, finals.
200 METER DASH
27.88 Lilly Villarreal: Sixth.
400 METER DASH
1:02.98 Vivian Ford: Fifth.
1:03.60 Lilly Villarreal: Sixth.
1:05.80 Kennedy Monge: Eighth.
800 METER RUN
2:37.40 Kylie Kramp: Fourth.
2:42.68 Kennedy Monge: Seventh.
1600 METER RUN
5:38.21 Molly Deering: First.
5:52.92 Brooklyn Flies: Third.
5:59.26 Mya Lenz: Sixth.
3200 METER RUN
12:51.08 Mya Lenz: First.
13:03.86 Brooklyn Flies: Third.
100 METER HURDLES
17.43 Taylor Palazzo: Second, prelims.
17.54 Taylor Palazzo: Third., finals
300 METER HURDLES
51.93 Lauren Milligan: Fourth.
53.09 Taylor Palazzo: Sixth.
4X100 METER RELAY
54.18 Relay Team: Fourth.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:53.83 Relay Team: Third.
4X400 METER RELAY
4:33.07 Relay Team: Fourth.
4X800 METER RELAY
10:55.51 Relay Team: Fourth.
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Lauren Milligan: Fourth.
LONG JUMP
16-4 Lilly Villarreal: First.
15-10.5 Camryn Knaack: Second.
TRIPLE JUMP
34-3.5 Camryn Knaack: First.
30-1.5 McKenna Schultz: Seventh.
DISCUS
113-3 Cameron Jansen: First.
82-5 Erin Hensler: 11th.
SHOT PUT
29-2 Cameron Jansen: Fifth.
27-4.75 Montana Peters: Seventh.
BOYS
200 METER DASH
24.19 Zach Bauman: Eighth.
400 METER DASH
53.42 Cesar Castro: Fifth.
53.94 Brody Kluge: Seventh.
800 METER RUN
2:01.10 Jackson Albanese: Second.
2:05.78 Nolan Cassidy: Fourth.
1600 METER RUN
4:27.70 Jackson Albanese: Second.
4:28.11 Demetrius Farmakis: Third.
4:49.05 Angel Toribio: Fifth.
3200 METER RUN
10:28.72 Demetrius Farmakis: First.
10:39.85 Angel Toribio: Third.
10:41.16 Dominic Alonzo: Fourth.
110 METER HURDLES
16.54 Tim DeVries: Fourth, finals.
16.88 Tim DeVries: Fourth, prelims.
16.91 Logan Meinel: Sixth.
17.36 Max Baertschy: Seventh, prelims.
17.58 Max Baertschy: Eighth, finals.
17.72 Logan Meinel: Ninth.
300 METER HURDLES
41.43 Tim DeVries: First.
44.72 Max Baertschy: Sixth.
46.89 Logan Meinel: 11th.
4X100 METER RELAY
47.09 Relay Team: Fifth.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.31 Relay Team: Third.
4X400 METER RELAY
3:36.18 Relay Team: Third.
4X800 METER RELAY
8:47.93 Relay Team: Second.
HIGH JUMP
6-1 Mitchell Rotschild: Second.
5-10 Brody Kluge: Third.
5-8 Landon Boyd: Sixth.
LONG JUMP
20-1.5 Brody Kluge: First.
18-9.25 Landon Boyd: Seventh.
TRIPLE JUMP
42-9.5 Brody Kluge: First.
38-9.75 Landon Boyd: Fifth.
POLE VAULT
8-6 Luke Levato: 10th.
DISCUS
129-5 Edward Gritzner: Fourth.
SHOT PUT
40-2.5 Taylor O'Laughlin: Ninth.