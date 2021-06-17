Badger boys and girls track teams win conference title

Senior Seth Linnenmann took second place in the 400 dash in 51.10.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All four of Badger’s relays finished in the top three: The 4x400 team was third and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 placing second.

After rattling off four straight conference titles in the mid-2010’s, will this win spark another half-decade of dominance? Perhaps, but that isn’t the Badgers’ focus right now.

“We are just focused on and are very proud for what we accomplished this season. We obviously would love to continue to have success in the future, but we know that we can only focus our efforts on continuing to improve,” Curtis said.

Girls

The girls squad won the SLC title by an even larger margin than the boys, with a score of 170 points compared to second-place Waterford’s 144.

According to Chironis, the team’s conference victory is a testament to the effort that the athletes put in despite the difficulties of a cancelled 2020 season.

“I’m so proud of the resilience of our team, and we had so many working in the offseason and so many of them have stayed dedicated to the sport after two years off,” Chironis said.