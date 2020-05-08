Badger girls track team mourns lost season

When schools across Wisconsin were shut down on March 13, the spring sports season was suspended before being cancelled altogether. For most sports, that means that the season ended before it even had a chance to begin.
For track and field, though, they had just wrapped up their first week of practice when the closure was announced, giving the Badger girls team a taste of what could have been before taking it away.
“Our last practice was our mile time trial and we had some really good times come out of that. I think everybody was super excited and motivated,” senior Madison Schoolfield said.
Schoolfield was excited for this season in particular after changing up her events, switching to the sports’ two longest events: the 1600 meter and 3200 meter races. Throughout the winter, she was preparing for the challenge, running as many as 14 miles a day to build up her stamina.
Fellow senior Janelle Burke was also preparing hard for her final season with hopes to surpass her previous best high jumps, for which she fell just shy of the state meet in the 2018 season.
“I was looking to further my abilities,” Burke said. “Right now, I feel like I was stripped of having one last go around.”
For Badger’s lone state meet representative last season, junior hurdler Emilee Booker, the loss of the season means losing a shot at some impressive accolades. Not only was Booker aiming for another trip to LaCrosse for state, she was also within striking distance of Badger’s school record in the two hurdle races.
Booker says that when she first heard rumblings that the season might be canceled, she was angry that all her hard work since last season was going to be for nothing. However, after taking a step back, she realized she was lucky to not be losing out on her final season like her senior cohorts.
“I still am disappointed but I know that I can’t do anything about it other than still train and hope for a season next year,” Booker said.
Macie Todd, another junior from the team, also had dreams of making it to the state meet alongside Booker. But Todd also had further ambitions: to turn the heads of college coaches with a stellar junior campaign.
“It’s a little hard knowing that junior year is where a lot of recruiting happens for colleges and we don’t get that this year,” Todd said.
It is more than just showing improvements in her high jump heights, though. Todd also cannot take visits to colleges to meet with their coaches, which is important for her considering she is still deciding whether she would rather play basketball or track and field after high school.
For all the girls, there’s still a level of uncertainty surrounding the season though. While a traditional spring season has already been cancelled, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has discussed plans for an abbreviated season from July 1 to July 30 if the state has rescinded its Safer at Home restrictions by then.
In the meantime, Badger’s coaches have sent out some workout ideas for the athletes to do around their house to stay in shape in case something materializes.
While the 30-day season would not be what they hoped for before the season began, it would be better than nothing for the team’s seniors.
“I think it would be nice, those 30 days would be a victory lap,” Schoolfield said.
More than just the improvement, accolades and possible college prospects, the girls on the team miss the camaraderie of practicing and competing together.
The coaches have hosted Zoom meetings for the team, and the players have kept in contact through texts and calls on their own, but it is impossible to replicate a full season’s worth of experiences together through the virtual world.
“With all of this, we’ve lost those potential memories and friendships you make during the season,” senior Jessica Stefaniak said.
