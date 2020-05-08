Badger girls track team mourns lost season

Booker says that when she first heard rumblings that the season might be canceled, she was angry that all her hard work since last season was going to be for nothing. However, after taking a step back, she realized she was lucky to not be losing out on her final season like her senior cohorts.

“I still am disappointed but I know that I can’t do anything about it other than still train and hope for a season next year,” Booker said.

Macie Todd, another junior from the team, also had dreams of making it to the state meet alongside Booker. But Todd also had further ambitions: to turn the heads of college coaches with a stellar junior campaign.

“It’s a little hard knowing that junior year is where a lot of recruiting happens for colleges and we don’t get that this year,” Todd said.

It is more than just showing improvements in her high jump heights, though. Todd also cannot take visits to colleges to meet with their coaches, which is important for her considering she is still deciding whether she would rather play basketball or track and field after high school.