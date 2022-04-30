 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Badger hosts 23rd annual Badger track & field Invite, Big Foot competes

The Lake Geneva Badgers hosted their 23rd annual Badger Track & Field Invite on Friday afternoon, April 29, competing against eight other schools including Big Foot and three schools from Illinois with Cary Grove, Harvard and Johnsburg.

Badger: Final results

GIRLS

100 METER DASH

13.23-Lilly Villarreal: Fifth.

13.27-Lilly Villarreal: Fourth.

14.00-Kaaden Dull: 10th. 

14.08-Anna Wollaeger:13th. 

200 METER DASH

28.38-Lilly Villarreal: Fourth.

29.31-Ani Grothe: 10th.

30.90-Anna Wollaeger: 13th. 

400 METER DASH

1:03.49-Vivian Ford: Second.

People are also reading…

1:06.16-Kennedy Monge: Fourth.

1:09.29-Kate Murray: Sixth.

800 METER RUN

2:36.88-Molly Deering: Second.

2:39.03-Kylie Kramp: Fourth.

1600 METER RUN

5:41.51-Molly Deering: Second.

6:06.00-Kylie Kramp: Fifth.

3200 METER RUN

12:52.94-Brooklyn Flies: Second.

12:52.96-Mya Lenz: Third.

300 METER HURDLES

52.29-Lauren Milligan: Second.

53.04-Taylor Palazzo: Third.

4X100 METER RELAY

53.55-Relay Team: Fourth.

4X200 METER RELAY

1:56.28-Relay Team: Fifth.

4X400 METER RELAY

4:23.29-Relay Team: Second.

4X800 METER RELAY

11:04.77-Relay Team: Second.

HIGH JUMP

4-8-Lauren Milligan: First.

LONG JUMP

16-1.5-Camryn Knaack: Fourth.

15-11.5-Lilly Villarreal: Fifth.

TRIPLE JUMP

34-9.5-Camryn Knaack: Second.

POLE VAULT

6-6-Hailey Mraz: Seventh.

6-0-Zoe Sheeks: Eighth.

DISCUS

106-0-Cameron Jansen: Third.

76-1-Molly Bergstrom: 11th.

SHOT PUT

31-6-Cameron Jansen: Fifth.

29-5-Montana Peters: Ninth.

BOYS

100 METER DASH

11.72-Billy Bernardo: Third.

11.92-Evan Reusch: Fifth.

11.98-Billy Bernardo: Fifth.

11.99-Evan Reusch: Sixth.

200 METER DASH

24.79-Brody Kluge: Second.

400 METER DASH

54.45-Cesar Castro: Third.

800 METER RUN

2:02.75-Jackson Albanese: Second.

2:11.44-Nolan Cassidy: Sixth.

1600 METER RUN

4:31.22-Jackson Albanese: Second.

4:56.11-Nolan Cassidy: Seventh.

3200 METER RUN

9:36.66-Demetrius Farmakis: First.

10:33.53-Dominic Alonzo: Third.

10:34.13-Angel Toribio: Fourth.

110 METER HURDLES

16.88-Logan Meinel: First.

16.99-Tim DeVries: Second.

17.22-Max Baertschy: Third.

300 METER HURDLES

42.92-Tim DeVries: First.

45.86-Logan Meinel: Fourth.

4X100 METER RELAY

46.13-Relay Team: Fourth.

4X200 METER RELAY

1:38.57-Relay Team: Sixth.

4X400 METER RELAY

3:40.65-Relay Team: Second.

4X800 METER RELAY

8:42.19-Relay Team: Second.

HIGH JUMP

6-0-Mitchell Rotschild: Third.

LONG JUMP

21-0-Brody Kluge: Third.

20-2-Landon Boyd: Fifth.

TRIPLE JUMP

43-0.5-Brody Kluge: First.

39-7.5-Landon Boyd: Sixth.

36-3.25-David Scheideman: Ninth.

POLE VAULT

9-0-Billy Bernardo: Third.

DISCUS

117-11-Edward Gritzner: Second.

109-10-Connor Bates: Fifth.

SHOT PUT

43-0.5-Edward Gritzner: Fourth.

41-0-Connor Bates: Fifth.

39-3-Austin Cowart: 10th.

Big Foot: Final results

GIRLS

100 METER DASH

13.12-Lydia Larson: Second.

13.16-Lydia Larson: Fourth.

13.73-Leeza Patterson: Eighth.

13.76-Leeza Patterson: Eighth.

14.15-Alyssa Marsh: 15th.

200 METER DASH

28.56-Elliana Pape: Fifth.

31.51-Jada Lee: 16th.

32.01-Abbey Hildebrandt: 20th.

400 METER DASH

1:10.66-Grace Nisius: Eighth.

1:13.41-Jada Lee: 11th.

800 METER RUN

3:09.22-Emily Leon: 12th.

1600 METER RUN

6:36.68-Stella Augustson: Eighth.

3200 METER RUN

14:57.76-Miya Duesterbeck: 10th.

300 METER HURDLES

1:00.29-Abbey Hildebrandt: Eighth.

4X100 METER RELAY

53.63-Relay Team: Fifth.

4X200 METER RELAY

1:54.32-Relay Team: Fourth.

4X800 METER RELAY

12:07.89-Relay Team: Fifth.

LONG JUMP

14-4.5-Grace Nisius: Eighth.

13-1 Sydney Wilson: 11th.

TRIPLE JUMP

35-0.75-Leeza Patterson: First.

29-10-Sydney Wilson: Ninth.

29-3.5-Grace Nisius: 12th.

DISCUS

108-0-Sydney Lueck: First.

78-3-Amanda Bender: Ninth.

76-7-Lizzie Lueck: 10th.

SHOT PUT

32-8-Sydney Lueck: Second.

31-4.5-Lizzie Lueck: Sixth.

27-3-Amanda Bender: 11th.

BOYS

100 METER DASH

12.39-Karsen Cox: 11th.

13.17-Joe DeLeon: 16th.

200 METER DASH

24.29-Kaeden Weberpal: First.

25.32-Sawyer Dase: Fourth.

400 METER DASH

55.18-Kaeden Weberpal: Fourth.

800 METER RUN

1:59.92-Gus Foster: First.

2:27.17-Evan Langlund: 17th.

2:29.48-Connor Pecht: 20th.

1600 METER RUN

4:27.95-Gus Foster: First.

5:24.18-Noah Langlund: 13th.

5:43.99-Jose Pilo: 18th.

3200 METER RUN

11:34.90-Clayton Flies: Eighth.

13:03.13-Bradley Galvin: 13th.

300 METER HURDLES

52.84-John Rambatt: 10th.

4X100 METER RELAY

47.60-Relay Team: Seventh.

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.14-Relay Team: Second.

4X400 METER RELAY

3:41.13-Relay Team: Third.

4X800 METER RELAY

9:44.98-Relay Team: Eighth.

LONG JUMP

20-5-Tyler Wilson: Fourth.

19-7-Hudson Torrez: Seventh.

TRIPLE JUMP

39-11.5-Tyler Wilson: Fifth.

35-11.5-Kevin Dunkel: 11th.

33-8.5-Sawyer Dase: 12th.

POLE VAULT

12-6-Kaden Rambatt: First.

DISCUS

88-10-Shawn Robinson: 12th.

80-3-Carter Beckford: 15h.

SHOT PUT

35-9-Shawn Robinson: 15th.

35-7-Eddy Malbaes: 16th.

34-10-Gabe Wilkens 17th Finals H2 Complete

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft