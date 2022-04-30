Badger hosts 23rd annual Badger track & field Invite, Big Foot competes

The Lake Geneva Badgers hosted their 23rd annual Badger Track & Field Invite on Friday afternoon, April 29, competing against eight other schools including Big Foot and three schools from Illinois with Cary Grove, Harvard and Johnsburg.
Badger: Final results
GIRLS
100 METER DASH
13.23-Lilly Villarreal: Fifth.
13.27-Lilly Villarreal: Fourth.
14.00-Kaaden Dull: 10th.
14.08-Anna Wollaeger:13th.
200 METER DASH
28.38-Lilly Villarreal: Fourth.
29.31-Ani Grothe: 10th.
30.90-Anna Wollaeger: 13th.
400 METER DASH
1:03.49-Vivian Ford: Second.
People are also reading…
1:06.16-Kennedy Monge: Fourth.
1:09.29-Kate Murray: Sixth.
800 METER RUN
2:36.88-Molly Deering: Second.
2:39.03-Kylie Kramp: Fourth.
1600 METER RUN
5:41.51-Molly Deering: Second.
6:06.00-Kylie Kramp: Fifth.
3200 METER RUN
12:52.94-Brooklyn Flies: Second.
12:52.96-Mya Lenz: Third.
300 METER HURDLES
52.29-Lauren Milligan: Second.
53.04-Taylor Palazzo: Third.
4X100 METER RELAY
53.55-Relay Team: Fourth.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:56.28-Relay Team: Fifth.
4X400 METER RELAY
4:23.29-Relay Team: Second.
4X800 METER RELAY
11:04.77-Relay Team: Second.
HIGH JUMP
4-8-Lauren Milligan: First.
LONG JUMP
16-1.5-Camryn Knaack: Fourth.
15-11.5-Lilly Villarreal: Fifth.
TRIPLE JUMP
34-9.5-Camryn Knaack: Second.
POLE VAULT
6-6-Hailey Mraz: Seventh.
6-0-Zoe Sheeks: Eighth.
DISCUS
106-0-Cameron Jansen: Third.
76-1-Molly Bergstrom: 11th.
SHOT PUT
31-6-Cameron Jansen: Fifth.
29-5-Montana Peters: Ninth.
BOYS
100 METER DASH
11.72-Billy Bernardo: Third.
11.92-Evan Reusch: Fifth.
11.98-Billy Bernardo: Fifth.
11.99-Evan Reusch: Sixth.
200 METER DASH
24.79-Brody Kluge: Second.
400 METER DASH
54.45-Cesar Castro: Third.
800 METER RUN
2:02.75-Jackson Albanese: Second.
2:11.44-Nolan Cassidy: Sixth.
1600 METER RUN
4:31.22-Jackson Albanese: Second.
4:56.11-Nolan Cassidy: Seventh.
3200 METER RUN
9:36.66-Demetrius Farmakis: First.
10:33.53-Dominic Alonzo: Third.
10:34.13-Angel Toribio: Fourth.
110 METER HURDLES
16.88-Logan Meinel: First.
16.99-Tim DeVries: Second.
17.22-Max Baertschy: Third.
300 METER HURDLES
42.92-Tim DeVries: First.
45.86-Logan Meinel: Fourth.
4X100 METER RELAY
46.13-Relay Team: Fourth.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.57-Relay Team: Sixth.
4X400 METER RELAY
3:40.65-Relay Team: Second.
4X800 METER RELAY
8:42.19-Relay Team: Second.
HIGH JUMP
6-0-Mitchell Rotschild: Third.
LONG JUMP
21-0-Brody Kluge: Third.
20-2-Landon Boyd: Fifth.
TRIPLE JUMP
43-0.5-Brody Kluge: First.
39-7.5-Landon Boyd: Sixth.
36-3.25-David Scheideman: Ninth.
POLE VAULT
9-0-Billy Bernardo: Third.
DISCUS
117-11-Edward Gritzner: Second.
109-10-Connor Bates: Fifth.
SHOT PUT
43-0.5-Edward Gritzner: Fourth.
41-0-Connor Bates: Fifth.
39-3-Austin Cowart: 10th.
Big Foot: Final results
GIRLS
100 METER DASH
13.12-Lydia Larson: Second.
13.16-Lydia Larson: Fourth.
13.73-Leeza Patterson: Eighth.
13.76-Leeza Patterson: Eighth.
14.15-Alyssa Marsh: 15th.
200 METER DASH
28.56-Elliana Pape: Fifth.
31.51-Jada Lee: 16th.
32.01-Abbey Hildebrandt: 20th.
400 METER DASH
1:10.66-Grace Nisius: Eighth.
1:13.41-Jada Lee: 11th.
800 METER RUN
3:09.22-Emily Leon: 12th.
1600 METER RUN
6:36.68-Stella Augustson: Eighth.
3200 METER RUN
14:57.76-Miya Duesterbeck: 10th.
300 METER HURDLES
1:00.29-Abbey Hildebrandt: Eighth.
4X100 METER RELAY
53.63-Relay Team: Fifth.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:54.32-Relay Team: Fourth.
4X800 METER RELAY
12:07.89-Relay Team: Fifth.
LONG JUMP
14-4.5-Grace Nisius: Eighth.
13-1 Sydney Wilson: 11th.
TRIPLE JUMP
35-0.75-Leeza Patterson: First.
29-10-Sydney Wilson: Ninth.
29-3.5-Grace Nisius: 12th.
DISCUS
108-0-Sydney Lueck: First.
78-3-Amanda Bender: Ninth.
76-7-Lizzie Lueck: 10th.
SHOT PUT
32-8-Sydney Lueck: Second.
31-4.5-Lizzie Lueck: Sixth.
27-3-Amanda Bender: 11th.
BOYS
100 METER DASH
12.39-Karsen Cox: 11th.
13.17-Joe DeLeon: 16th.
200 METER DASH
24.29-Kaeden Weberpal: First.
25.32-Sawyer Dase: Fourth.
400 METER DASH
55.18-Kaeden Weberpal: Fourth.
800 METER RUN
1:59.92-Gus Foster: First.
2:27.17-Evan Langlund: 17th.
2:29.48-Connor Pecht: 20th.
1600 METER RUN
4:27.95-Gus Foster: First.
5:24.18-Noah Langlund: 13th.
5:43.99-Jose Pilo: 18th.
3200 METER RUN
11:34.90-Clayton Flies: Eighth.
13:03.13-Bradley Galvin: 13th.
300 METER HURDLES
52.84-John Rambatt: 10th.
4X100 METER RELAY
47.60-Relay Team: Seventh.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.14-Relay Team: Second.
4X400 METER RELAY
3:41.13-Relay Team: Third.
4X800 METER RELAY
9:44.98-Relay Team: Eighth.
LONG JUMP
20-5-Tyler Wilson: Fourth.
19-7-Hudson Torrez: Seventh.
TRIPLE JUMP
39-11.5-Tyler Wilson: Fifth.
35-11.5-Kevin Dunkel: 11th.
33-8.5-Sawyer Dase: 12th.
POLE VAULT
12-6-Kaden Rambatt: First.
DISCUS
88-10-Shawn Robinson: 12th.
80-3-Carter Beckford: 15h.
SHOT PUT
35-9-Shawn Robinson: 15th.
35-7-Eddy Malbaes: 16th.
34-10-Gabe Wilkens 17th Finals H2 Complete