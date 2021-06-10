Badger takes second and BFWB places fourth at Elkhorn track meet

Both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track teams competed in a meet in Elkhorn on June 1, with the Badger boys and girls teams taking second and BFWB’s boys and girls finishing fourth.
The host Elkhorn took first in both the boys and girls standings.
Big Foot/Bay senior Tess Gillingham placed second in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet, 6 inches that tied the school record, also held by Lisa Pietkauskis in 2005.
BFWB freshman boys pole vaulter Kaden Rambatt won the event with a height of 12 feet as one of the team’s two boys event winners.
The other was junior Tyler Wilson, who won the long jump at 19 feet, 9.25 inches/ He also placed third in the triple jump at 38-10.
Also for Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Ryan Loudenbeck placed second in the discus with a throw of 101 feet, 8.5-inches and junior Gus Foster placed second in both the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run, with times of 2:07 and 4:39, respectively.
For the ChiefDogs girls, junior Annie Murphy won the 100-meter dash in 13.47 seconds, the long jump (16-6) and the triple jump (34-6.5). She also placed second in the 200 (27.62).
Junior Sydney Lueck won the shot put (31-4.5) and the discus (102-3).
Senior Ava Beyers placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.43).
Badger
For the Badger boys, senior Seth Linnenmann won the 400-meter dash in 52.07 seconds, and junior Demetrius Farmakis won the 3200-meter run (10:16). Freshman Mitchell Rothschild finished in a three-way tie for first in the high jump with a height of 5-8.
The 4x400 and 4x800 relays both won.
Sophomore Tim DeVries placed second in 110-meter hurdles (17.97) and the 300-meter hurdles (45.51). Senior Cole Keyser finished third in the 110 hurdles (18.30).
Junior Brody Kluge placed second in the triple jump (39-3.5) and third in the 800 (2:09).
In the 100-meter dash, junior Jack Spende took second, while junior Connor Bates took second in the shot put (39-11).
Finishing third for the Badgers were: junior Angel Toribio in the 1600 (4:47) and junior Dominic Alonzo in the 3,200 run (11:02).
For the Badger girls, senior Ava Trent won the 1600-meter run (5:56) and the 3200 (13:01).
The girls 4x800 relay team also took first place.
Finishing second were: senior Macie Todd in the high jump (4-10), and senior Alli Oomens in the discus (90-5). Oomens also placed third in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 4.5 inches.
Senior Sabrina Vitullo had a jump of 15-feet, 2-inches to take second in the long jump, while also finishing third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.84.
Two more Badgers had third-place finishes, with freshman Lilly Villareal taking third in the long jump at 15-feet and junior Kate Hoover in third in the 400-meter run at 1:02.71, less than one-tenth of a second behind second-place Mackenzie Constable’s time of 1:02.63.