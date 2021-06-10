Badger takes second and BFWB places fourth at Elkhorn track meet

Both Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track teams competed in a meet in Elkhorn on June 1, with the Badger boys and girls teams taking second and BFWB’s boys and girls finishing fourth.

The host Elkhorn took first in both the boys and girls standings.

Big Foot/Bay senior Tess Gillingham placed second in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet, 6 inches that tied the school record, also held by Lisa Pietkauskis in 2005.

BFWB freshman boys pole vaulter Kaden Rambatt won the event with a height of 12 feet as one of the team’s two boys event winners.

The other was junior Tyler Wilson, who won the long jump at 19 feet, 9.25 inches/ He also placed third in the triple jump at 38-10.

Also for Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Ryan Loudenbeck placed second in the discus with a throw of 101 feet, 8.5-inches and junior Gus Foster placed second in both the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run, with times of 2:07 and 4:39, respectively.

For the ChiefDogs girls, junior Annie Murphy won the 100-meter dash in 13.47 seconds, the long jump (16-6) and the triple jump (34-6.5). She also placed second in the 200 (27.62).

Junior Sydney Lueck won the shot put (31-4.5) and the discus (102-3).