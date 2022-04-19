 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badger track & field competes at SLC Relays

The Badger boys and girls track & field teams competed at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Tuesday, April 12, with the Badgers collectively picking up right where they left off from winning the conference last season with six first place and 13 top three finishes total out of 15 team events.

GIRLS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS

4X200 METER RELAY

1:55.00 SB Relay Team: First.

800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

1:54.07 SB Relay Team: First.

4X400 METER HURDLE RELAY

19.51 SB Relay Team: Seventh.

19.96 Kylie Pack: Eighth.

54.34 Lauren Milligan: Seventh.

4X400 METER RELAY

4:58.03 SB Relay Team: Seventh.

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

4:41.82 SB Relay Team: First.

4X800 METER RELAY

10:50.45 SB Relay Team: First.

DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY

14:27.16 SB Relay Team: 3rd.

HIGH JUMP

4-8 SB Lauren Milligan: Third.

4-0 SB Devon Bland: 20th.

4-0 SB Kylie Pack: 20th.

LONG JUMP

16-4 SB Lilly Villarreal: First.

16-1 SB Camryn Knaack: Second.

14-9 SB Elizabeth Fettig: Seventh.

TRIPLE JUMP

29-0 SB McKenna Schultz: Sixth.

28-0 SB Makayla Cooper: 12th.

POLE VAULT

6-0 SB Zoe Sheeks: Ninth.

6-0 SB Hailey Mraz: Ninth.

DISCUS

84-5 SB Cameron Jansen: Eighth.

81-8 SB Molly Bergstrom: 10th.

64-2 SB Erin Hensler: 17th.

SHOT PUT

29-9.25 SB Cameron Jansen: Sixth.

27-5.5 SB Montana Peters: Ninth.

26-8 SB Molly Bergstrom: 12th.

BOYS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS

4X100 METER RELAY

46.50 SB Relay Team: Third.

4X200 METER RELAY

1:39.37 SB Relay Team: Third.

800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

1:42.91 SB Relay Team: Fourth.

4X400 METER HURDLE RELAY

17.33 SB Relay Team: Fifth.

4X400 METER RELAY

3:39.59 SB Relay Team: Second.

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY

3:53.34 SB Relay Team: Second.

4X800 METER RELAY

9:03.84 SB Relay Team: First.

DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY

11:08.00 SB Relay Team: First.

HIGH JUMP

6-4 SB Mitchell Rotschild: First.

5-10 SB Brody Kluge: Second.

5-8 SB Landon Boyd: Fourth.

LONG JUMP

20-4 SB Brody Kluge: First.

18-4.5 SB Landon Boyd: 10th.

16-0.5 SB Cesar Castro: 19th.

TRIPLE JUMP

40-1 SB Brody Kluge: First.

39-0 SB Landon Boyd: Third.

36-5 SB Charley Zigmund: Sixth.

POLE VAULT

9-0 SB Billy Bernardo : Third.

8-0 SB Maximillion Roberts: Ninth.

7-0 SB Luke Levato: 12th.

DISCUS

109-11 SB Edward Gritzner: Sixth.

105-9 SB Mikhael Meiers: Ninth.

83-4 SB Connor Bates: 19th.

SHOT PUT

39-7 SB Austin Cowart : Ninth.

39-1 SB Connor Bates: 10th

37-11 SB Edward Gritzner: 12th.

In Photos: Badger hosts track invitational

