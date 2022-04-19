Badger track & field competes at SLC Relays

The Badger boys and girls track & field teams competed at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Tuesday, April 12, with the Badgers collectively picking up right where they left off from winning the conference last season with six first place and 13 top three finishes total out of 15 team events.
GIRLS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
4X200 METER RELAY
1:55.00 SB Relay Team: First.
800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
1:54.07 SB Relay Team: First.
4X400 METER HURDLE RELAY
19.51 SB Relay Team: Seventh.
19.96 Kylie Pack: Eighth.
54.34 Lauren Milligan: Seventh.
4X400 METER RELAY
4:58.03 SB Relay Team: Seventh.
People are also reading…
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
4:41.82 SB Relay Team: First.
4X800 METER RELAY
10:50.45 SB Relay Team: First.
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
14:27.16 SB Relay Team: 3rd.
HIGH JUMP
4-8 SB Lauren Milligan: Third.
4-0 SB Devon Bland: 20th.
4-0 SB Kylie Pack: 20th.
LONG JUMP
16-4 SB Lilly Villarreal: First.
16-1 SB Camryn Knaack: Second.
14-9 SB Elizabeth Fettig: Seventh.
TRIPLE JUMP
29-0 SB McKenna Schultz: Sixth.
28-0 SB Makayla Cooper: 12th.
POLE VAULT
6-0 SB Zoe Sheeks: Ninth.
6-0 SB Hailey Mraz: Ninth.
DISCUS
84-5 SB Cameron Jansen: Eighth.
81-8 SB Molly Bergstrom: 10th.
64-2 SB Erin Hensler: 17th.
SHOT PUT
29-9.25 SB Cameron Jansen: Sixth.
27-5.5 SB Montana Peters: Ninth.
26-8 SB Molly Bergstrom: 12th.
BOYS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
4X100 METER RELAY
46.50 SB Relay Team: Third.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:39.37 SB Relay Team: Third.
800 METER SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
1:42.91 SB Relay Team: Fourth.
4X400 METER HURDLE RELAY
17.33 SB Relay Team: Fifth.
4X400 METER RELAY
3:39.59 SB Relay Team: Second.
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY
3:53.34 SB Relay Team: Second.
4X800 METER RELAY
9:03.84 SB Relay Team: First.
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY
11:08.00 SB Relay Team: First.
HIGH JUMP
6-4 SB Mitchell Rotschild: First.
5-10 SB Brody Kluge: Second.
5-8 SB Landon Boyd: Fourth.
LONG JUMP
20-4 SB Brody Kluge: First.
18-4.5 SB Landon Boyd: 10th.
16-0.5 SB Cesar Castro: 19th.
TRIPLE JUMP
40-1 SB Brody Kluge: First.
39-0 SB Landon Boyd: Third.
36-5 SB Charley Zigmund: Sixth.
POLE VAULT
9-0 SB Billy Bernardo : Third.
8-0 SB Maximillion Roberts: Ninth.
7-0 SB Luke Levato: 12th.
DISCUS
109-11 SB Edward Gritzner: Sixth.
105-9 SB Mikhael Meiers: Ninth.
83-4 SB Connor Bates: 19th.
SHOT PUT
39-7 SB Austin Cowart : Ninth.
39-1 SB Connor Bates: 10th
37-11 SB Edward Gritzner: 12th.