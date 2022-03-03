Badger track & field hopes for continued success this season

The Badger boys track & field team had a lot of success one season ago. Not only did they win the 2021 Southern Lakes Conference title, they had seven athletes advance to the state meet. AJ Curtis, who is now in his 12th season as the boys head coach hopes to replicate that success this season.

“We always go into the season with the hopes of a team championship and that is something that we will continue to emphasize from the first day of practice,” he said. “We know the hard work that needs to go into the season to make that happen and I look forward to seeing if our team will rise up to the challenge again this year.”

The first practices for the track teams will begin Monday, March 7.

Curtis is no stranger to success whether it be on the track, on the football field where he works as the defensive line coach for the Badgers or in the classroom as a math teacher.

“I went to Broadhead High School where I threw shot and discus. I was a state champion in shot put my senior year and discus my junior year,” he said. “I received a full scholarship to compete for the University of Iowa where I held the school record in discus there for a few years and competed at the 2008 Olympic trials in that event. I also threw shot put in college where I placed third in the big ten my junior year and placed 2nd in the discus my sophomore and senior years.”

He also played college football for the Hawkeyes, but his first love has always been track and that passion comes from his family.

“Track and field has been a family sport for as long as I can remember,” he said. “My father was a thrower and held the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse’s discus record for a few years. My oldest sister competed in track and my other sister was a six-time state champion (four in discus and two in shot put).”

While track comes first for Curtis being the head coach, he believes that being a multi-sport athlete was paramount for him and he wants that for his athletes on the team.

“I was a three-sport athlete in high school competing in football, basketball, and track and field,” he said. “Being a multiple sport athlete is a huge priority in my mind and I push my athletes to compete in as many different seasons as possible. Track is an incredible sport where students can compete to be the best, but also can compete against themselves to get better each and every week. Everyone can find something in track and field that they can compete in.”

Curtis expects to have around 70-85 athletes on the team collectively between the girls and boys teams this season with the hope of that number may even improve.

“Our distance runners were a great group for us last year and we return almost every single one of them for this year. We had a few athletes try some new events last year and they really took strides and even were conference champions in those events,” he said. “Due to losing the season prior, it was great to see those sophomores that lost out on their freshman season get a chance to compete and have success. I look forward every year to see the athletes that put the hard work in the offseason and step up for their team this year.”

He said he expects distance to be a continued strength for his team this season.

“We have a great distance group, but what is fantastic about track and field is that everyone plays a part in winning a team championship,” Curtis said. “We talk every year about our goal of being conference team champions. We push our athletes to be the best they can be and along with that comes individual accolades, but being team champions is always our ultimate goal. I’m proud of everyone who went out on that day and competed their best on that particular day and stepped up to the table when their team needed them the most.”

Girls:

Success wasn’t unique to the Badger boys track & field team as the girls team also took home the 2021 Southern Lakes Conference Championship and had three girls advance to a state meet a season ago.

Two of the three representatives at state will return in senior Vivian Ford (distance runner) and junior Camryn Knaack (triple jump). Also returning is head coach Jenn Chironis, who is a health, physical education and stress management teacher at the school

Chironis has now been the head coach for over 10 years. Prior to that, she worked as an assistant for the team. She is also a certified member of the United States national governing body for track & field (USATF).

“Last year was a super successful season for us not just in our record, accomplishments and accolades, but also in the team dynamic,” she said. “Everyone just wanted to be there, wanted to support each other, they were there for the right reasons, and you could tell at the beginning of the season last year that this team was something special.”

The best finish last year at state was fourth place in the 300 hurdles by now graduated senior Emily Booker.

“We had a really good team last year, but that doesn’t always mean that it comes together in the end,” Chironis said.

Fortunately for Chironis and her team, the success did come together last year and she’s hopeful that will continue this season.

“If I expect us to make a run at conference, our distance group is going to have to score a lot of points and I believe they’re prepared to do that,” she said. “We have a lot young talent coming in as well as some returning athletes with a lot of promise, but time will tell. You got to do this season, it’s not about what you did in the past.”

Molly Deering, a school record holder as a freshman for the Badger cross country team, will also be on the track team this season.

“We have some senior leadership with Kate Hoover, Ford and Kayla Hirschmann and we have a good group of girls to lead the super talented kids coming in,” Chironis said. “I think we could do well in a lot of events, but track is a little more unpredictable than others because of weather, injury, canceled meets and schedule changes. There’s a lot that goes on and I’m excited to see what happens. That’s why we show up. That’s the fun of it.”

With the first varsity invitational of the season scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, for Chironis, it’s all about maintaining that team dynamic from a year ago.

“We want to accomplish what we did last year, which was having a team cohesiveness that is always willing to compete for each other,” she said. “We are there to improve as individuals, both athletically and personally and we overcome challenges as a group. We have some momentum coming into this season to create a culture with girls track & field that makes it something people want to be a part of.”

