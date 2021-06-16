Badger track has 13 athletes advance at regional meet

The Badger boys and girls track teams fared well at their regional meet on June 14, hosting the event and seeing a number of athletes advance to the sectional round.

Boys

The boys squad had an impressive team finish, scoring 105.5 points to take second, beating out third-place Elkhorn’s score of 95.5. Mukwonago won the meet with 193 points.

Badger’s lone regional champion was junior Brody Kluge, who took first place in the triple jump with a distance of 42-feet, 6.25-inches, winning a tiebreaker over Fort Atkinson senior Travis Sykes.

Kluge also did well in the 800-meter run, narrowly qualifying for sectionals with a fourth-place finish and a time of 2:04.46, less than a half second faster than fifth place Cade Ziegler of Kettle Moraine’s time of 2:04.99.

Badger’s boys team only had one additional field event qualifier, as junior Billy Bernardo placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 10-feet, 6-inches.

The long-distance events were a strong point for the team, with a pair of sectional qualifiers in both the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run.