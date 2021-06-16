Badger track has 13 athletes advance at regional meet

The Badger boys and girls track teams fared well at their regional meet on June 14, hosting the event and seeing a number of athletes advance to the sectional round.
Boys
The boys squad had an impressive team finish, scoring 105.5 points to take second, beating out third-place Elkhorn’s score of 95.5. Mukwonago won the meet with 193 points.
Badger’s lone regional champion was junior Brody Kluge, who took first place in the triple jump with a distance of 42-feet, 6.25-inches, winning a tiebreaker over Fort Atkinson senior Travis Sykes.
Kluge also did well in the 800-meter run, narrowly qualifying for sectionals with a fourth-place finish and a time of 2:04.46, less than a half second faster than fifth place Cade Ziegler of Kettle Moraine’s time of 2:04.99.
Badger’s boys team only had one additional field event qualifier, as junior Billy Bernardo placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 10-feet, 6-inches.
The long-distance events were a strong point for the team, with a pair of sectional qualifiers in both the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run.
Sophomore Jackson Albanese placed second in the 1600 with a time of 4:43.24, followed by junior Angel Toribio in fourth place at 4:44.32. Toribio was involved in a photo finish, with third-place Trever Buchanan of Waterford coming in at 4:44.09 and Matthew Clauer in fifth at 4:44.82.
Albanese also qualified in the 3200, placing third just behind teammate junior Demetrius Farmakis’ second-place finish as the duo crossed the finish line at nearly the same time. Farmakis clocked in at 10:02.64, while Albanese’s time was 10:02.65.
Senior Seth Linnenmann was another regional runner-up for Badger, taking second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.53, just barely edged out by Wilmot senior Tyler Wilson’s time of 51.50.
The team’s last individual sectional qualifier was sophomore Tim DeVries, who ran the 300-meter hurdles in 42.92 to take fourth place.
Badger did have one heartbreaking near-miss at advancing, as freshman Mitchell Rothschild finished in an eight-way tie for first in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches, but fell to sixth place in the tiebreaking proceedings to miss the cut.
A trio of Badger relays advanced to sectionals, with the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 all finishing in third place.
Girls
The girls team placed fourth, scoring 86 points to beat Elkhorn’s 74.5 but trail Kettle Moraine’s 90. Mukwonago won the meet with 198 points.
Senior Emilee Booker won a regional championship for the team, taking first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.34. Booker also qualified for sectionals in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing second at 15.81.
Another stellar performance came from senior Kaleigh Bauer, who took second in the pole vault at a height of 10-feet, which tied the Badger school record set by Hope Ayres-Schulz in 2019.
Junior Kate Hoover also had a second-place finish, taking second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.39.
Fellow junior Vivian Ford placed third in the 400-meter dash to advance to the next round, running the event with a time of 1:02.11.
A pair of field athletes also had third-place finishes, as senior Macie Todd hit a height of 5-feet, 2-inches in the high jump and sophomore Camryn Knaack jumped 34-feet, 3.25-inches in the triple jump.
The girls team had one relay group advance as the 4x400 relay team took fourth place.
Both the boys and girls teams will compete in the sectional round on June 17 at Beloit Memorial High School.