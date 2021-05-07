Badger track sees strong season opener

The Badger boys and girls track teams kicked off the season at the East Troy Invitational on April 30, with a number of top finishes for both squads at the eight-team meet.
Boys
Three individuals and one relay team placed for the Badger boys.
Senior Seth Linnenmann won the 400-meter dash with a time of 54 seconds, edging out Nicolaas Vink of New Berlin West’s 54.37 and Greendale’s Alexander Sincere’s 54.40 in a photo finish.
Badger took the top two spots in the 3200-meter run as sophomore Jackson Albanese placed first at 10:05 and junior Logan Wade took second at 10:57.
Sophomore Tim DeVries won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.26, crossing the finish line just before Lakeside Lutheran seniors Christian Schmidt (44.35) and Seth Veers (44.45).
The Badgers also won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:48, just faster than Lakeside Lutheran’s time of 8:48.82.
Three more Badgers finished in the top three of their events: Angel Toribo placed third in the 800-meter run, Wyatt Krueger was third in the long jump, and Brody Kluge third in the triple jump.
Girls
Badger won four individual events, while three relay teams also took first.
Junior Vivian Ford won the 400 run in 1:04, beating East Troy’s Emma Henningfeld’s 1:06.
Senior Emilee Booker started her campaign to return to the state meet with a bang, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.9 and second in the 300-meter hurdles (52.92).
In the long jump, the Badgers earned the top two spots. Senior Sabrina Vitullo took first with a jump of 15 feet, 10 inches, and freshman Lilly Villareal placed second at 15-7.
Sophomore Camryn Knaack won the triple jump with a leap of 32-5.75.
Badger also won the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Four Badgers finished in the top three of their events: Junior Kate Hoover took third in the 800-meter run, senior Ava Trent second in the 3200-meter run, senior Macie Todd second in the high jump and senior Alli Oomens second in discus and third in shot put.