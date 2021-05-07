Badger track sees strong season opener

The Badger boys and girls track teams kicked off the season at the East Troy Invitational on April 30, with a number of top finishes for both squads at the eight-team meet.

Boys

Three individuals and one relay team placed for the Badger boys.

Senior Seth Linnenmann won the 400-meter dash with a time of 54 seconds, edging out Nicolaas Vink of New Berlin West’s 54.37 and Greendale’s Alexander Sincere’s 54.40 in a photo finish.

Badger took the top two spots in the 3200-meter run as sophomore Jackson Albanese placed first at 10:05 and junior Logan Wade took second at 10:57.

Sophomore Tim DeVries won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.26, crossing the finish line just before Lakeside Lutheran seniors Christian Schmidt (44.35) and Seth Veers (44.45).

The Badgers also won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:48, just faster than Lakeside Lutheran’s time of 8:48.82.

Three more Badgers finished in the top three of their events: Angel Toribo placed third in the 800-meter run, Wyatt Krueger was third in the long jump, and Brody Kluge third in the triple jump.

Girls