Badgers and ChiefDogs fare well at Walworth County track meet

In both the boys and girls races, the Badgers swept the top three positions of the 3200-meter run. Albanese and Farmakis finished first and second again, joined by teammate junior Logan Wade in third. For the girls, the trio of Badgers were the only ones in the race as senior Ava Trent won, junior Kayla Hirschmann placed second and Vandeberg took third.

Two Badger boys did well in both hurdle events as sophomore Tim DeVries placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.00, joined by senior Cole Kayser in third at 18.98. DeVries won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.86 and Kayser placed third again at 47.21.

The Big Foot/Bay and Badger girls teams each won one relay event, with the ChiefDogs taking the top spot in the 4x200 relay and the Badgers in first in the 4x800 relay.

On the boys side, the ChiefDogs and Badgers had a pair of close relay finishes. In the 4x200, BFWB barely beat Badger with a time of 1:37.64 to Badger’s 1:38.58. Badger got its revenge in the 4x800 relay, winning with a time of 9:32 over second-place BFWB’s 9:38.

In the girls throwing events, local athletes flip-flopped in the top two spots as Badger senior Alli Oomens won the shot put and took second in the discus while BFWB’s Sydney Lueck won the discus and took second in the shot put.