Badgers and ChiefDogs fare well at Walworth County track meet

Both the Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field teams performed well at the Walworth County Invitational in Elkhorn on May 14.
The Badger boys won the event with a score of 252, beating host Elkhorn’s second-place 216. Big Foot/Williams Bay finished third with 93 points. On te girls side, Elkhorn won the meet with 218.5 points, Badger was second with 176 and Big Foot/Bay third with 139.5.
In the 100-meter dash, BFWB junior Annie Murphy was second at 13.45 seconds and junior Lydia Larson was third at 13.58.
Both teams earned a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash as BFWB sophomore Kaeden Weberpal ran a 24.07 for the boys and Badger sophomore Camryn Knaack ran a 29.87 in the girls race.
A pair of Badgers won the 400-meter dash as senior Seth Linnenmann and junior Kate Hoover took the top spots with times of 52.82 and 1:04.44 respectively.
Big Foot/Bay junior Gus Foster won the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:06, while Badger junior Brody Kluge placed third with a time of 2:10. Junior Skye Genrich of Badger placed second in the girls race with a 2:50 time.
Genrich did even better in the 1600-meter run, placing first with a time of 6:10, joined by teammate senior Anna Vendeberg in third place at 6:44. A pair of Badgers finished in the top two boys spots as sophomore Jackson Albanese ran a 4:38 and junior Demetrius Farmakis finished at 4:44.
In both the boys and girls races, the Badgers swept the top three positions of the 3200-meter run. Albanese and Farmakis finished first and second again, joined by teammate junior Logan Wade in third. For the girls, the trio of Badgers were the only ones in the race as senior Ava Trent won, junior Kayla Hirschmann placed second and Vandeberg took third.
Two Badger boys did well in both hurdle events as sophomore Tim DeVries placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.00, joined by senior Cole Kayser in third at 18.98. DeVries won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.86 and Kayser placed third again at 47.21.
The Big Foot/Bay and Badger girls teams each won one relay event, with the ChiefDogs taking the top spot in the 4x200 relay and the Badgers in first in the 4x800 relay.
On the boys side, the ChiefDogs and Badgers had a pair of close relay finishes. In the 4x200, BFWB barely beat Badger with a time of 1:37.64 to Badger’s 1:38.58. Badger got its revenge in the 4x800 relay, winning with a time of 9:32 over second-place BFWB’s 9:38.
In the girls throwing events, local athletes flip-flopped in the top two spots as Badger senior Alli Oomens won the shot put and took second in the discus while BFWB’s Sydney Lueck won the discus and took second in the shot put.
The Badger boys took the top two places in the shot put as senior Simon Schuessler was first and junior Mike Metz was second. Junior Connor Bates placed third in the discus as well.
Badger athletes tied for first place in both the boys and girls the high jump, with senior Macie Todd tying Elkhorn’s Chloe Kolacke at 4-feet, 8-inches for the girls and freshman Mitchell Rothschild tying Elkhorn’s Jordan Hall at 5-feet, 8-inches for the boys.
It was Big Foot/Bay athletes that won both pole vault events, as senior Tess Gillingham won for the girls and Kaden Rambatt won for the boys. Badger’s Hailey Mraz finished second in the event for the girls.
In the long jump, junior Tyler Wilson won for Big Foot/Bay boys, while Murphy placed second for the ChiefDogs girls.
Murphy did even better in the triple jump, winning the event. Badger’s Knaack placed second in the event. Wilson won this event for the Big Foot/Bay boys as well.