Big Foot/Bay track finishes fourth at conference meet

WALWORTH — The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys and girls track teams both finished in the top half of the standings at the Rock Valley Conference meet, as both squads placed fourth out of 10 teams.

Boys

The BFWB boys squad scored 73.5 points in fourth place, barely behind McFarland’s 75.5 third-place score. Jefferson won the meet with 164 points.

Freshman Kaden Rambatt was the boys team’s only conference champion, placing first in the pole vault at 13-feet. Not only was that mark a full foot higher than second place, it was also a personal best for Rambatt, who continues to creep closer to the school’s pole vault record of 13-feet, 6-inches.

Big Foot/Bay had a strong performance from another jumper, as junior Tyler Wilson finished second in the long jump at 20-feet, 4.5-inches and second in the triple jump at 43-feet, 1-inch.

Two more ChiefDogs runners had strong performances, with a pair of top placements apiece.

Junior Gus Foster took third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:39.75, also finishing fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:06.50.

Sophomore Kaeden Weberpal placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.54 and fifth in the 200-meter dash at 23.48.