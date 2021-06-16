Big Foot/Bay track finishes fourth at conference meet

WALWORTH — The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys and girls track teams both finished in the top half of the standings at the Rock Valley Conference meet, as both squads placed fourth out of 10 teams.
Boys
The BFWB boys squad scored 73.5 points in fourth place, barely behind McFarland’s 75.5 third-place score. Jefferson won the meet with 164 points.
Freshman Kaden Rambatt was the boys team’s only conference champion, placing first in the pole vault at 13-feet. Not only was that mark a full foot higher than second place, it was also a personal best for Rambatt, who continues to creep closer to the school’s pole vault record of 13-feet, 6-inches.
Big Foot/Bay had a strong performance from another jumper, as junior Tyler Wilson finished second in the long jump at 20-feet, 4.5-inches and second in the triple jump at 43-feet, 1-inch.
Two more ChiefDogs runners had strong performances, with a pair of top placements apiece.
Junior Gus Foster took third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:39.75, also finishing fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:06.50.
Sophomore Kaeden Weberpal placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.54 and fifth in the 200-meter dash at 23.48.
The Big Foot/Bay boys’ best relay finish came in the 4x400, where the team of Wilson, Foster, Weberpal and junior Basil Demco placed second with a time of 3:40.56.
Girls
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s girls also placed fourth, scoring 94 points to barely trail Whitewater’s third-place score of 96. Brodhead/Juda won the championship with 143 points.
Junior Annie Murphy won the BFWB girls’ only conference crown, taking first in the triple jump with a distance of 35-feet, 6-inches. Murphy also placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.05 and finished second in the long jump at 16-feet, 11-inches, which is just half an inch shy of the Big Foot school record.
She was not the only ChiefDogs competitors to have multiple strong events, though, as junior Sydney Lueck placed third in the shot put at 32-feet, 2-inches and also finished second in the discus with a throw of 98-feet, 5-inches.
Senior Ava Beyers earned a fourth-place finish with her time of 18.14 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. Fellow hurdler freshman Abby Hildebrandt placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 56.87.
In the 400-meter dash, junior Grace Nisius finished fifth with a time of 1:07.51.
Senior Tess Gillingham rounded out the ChiefDogs’ top performances in a tie for fifth place in the pole vault at a height of 8-feet.
Big Foot/Bay’s girls had a strong set of relay teams, with the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 teams all taking second place.
Regionals
The ChiefDogs were originally scheduled to compete in their regional meet in Beloit on June 14, but an industrial explosion in nearby Rockton, Ill. led to the event being rescheduled to be held on June 15 in Brodhead.