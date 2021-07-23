Big Foot/Bay track team looks forward to future success after state meet splash

“Yeah, I’d say to motivate each other to keep improving,” Rambatt said.

The BFWB coaching staff has taken a bit of an “it takes a village” approach to mentoring the jumpers, as head coach Greg Lueck coaches the long jumpers and triple jumpers, Kaden’s father Dan Rambatt coaches the pole vaulters, and even retired coach/athletic director Tim Collins stops by from time to time to give the field athletes pointers.

It also helps that this was the first season the track team used the new facilities that were built after the 2018 athletic referendum passed, which allowed the athletes to train on some of the best surfaces and equipment the area has to offer.

“The facility we have now really helps too. It’s brought to life this,” Lueck said.

Prior to the season, this sort of a successful campaign would seem like a bit of a surprise. None of the athletes had ever made it to the sectional round in a track season, let alone making it to state or doing well on the grand stage.

On the other hand, there was signs that each of the three was destined to make a splash.