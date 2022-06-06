Big Foot finishes 28th in Division 2, Badger ties for 58th in Division 1 at the WIAA State Track Meet in La-Crosse

Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field student-athletes competed at the WIAA State Track and Field meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 4. As a team, Big Foot/Williams Bay finished 28th in Division 2 and Badger tied for 58th in Division 1.

Big Foot Final results:

Tyler Wilson placed fifth with a triple jump of 43-10.25. Wilson will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside as a member of the Ranger Bear’s track and field team. Sophomore Kaden Rambatt finished fourth in pole vault at 14-3.00. Gus Foster placed 17th in the Boys’ 1600 meters. Foster will be playing college basketball next season at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Sydney Lueck got 11th place in the girls’ discus throw of 109-9. She will be attending Dubuque College in the fall in Dubuque, Iowa on a track and field scholarship. Senior Lydia Larson competed in the girls’ 100 meter, placing 15th with a time of 12.84.

Badger final results:

Cameron Knaack finished 17th in the girls’ triple jump with a distance of 34.11.50. Demetrius Farnakis, who will be attending North Dakota State University on a cross-country scholarship beginning in the fall, placed eighth with a time of 4:21.09 in the Division 1 Boys’ 1600. Junior Jackson Albanese, who was also a member of the Badger cross-country team during the fall, finished 18th with a time of 4:30.32 in the boys’ 1600. Senior Brody Kluge also competed.

