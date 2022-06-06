 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Big Foot finishes 28th in Division 2, Badger ties for 58th in Division 1 at the WIAA State Track Meet in La-Crosse

Big Foot track and field state qualifiers

Five members of the Big Foot track and field team competed at the the WIAA Track and Field State meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Friday, June 3-Saturday, June 4. Standing from left to right at the Big Foot High School send off held on Thursday, June 2, are sophomore Kaden Rambatt, senior Gus Foster, senior Tyler Wilson, senior Sydney Lueck and senior Lydia Larson.

 Travis Devlin

Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field student-athletes competed at the WIAA State Track and Field meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 4. As a team, Big Foot/Williams Bay finished 28th in Division 2 and Badger tied for 58th in Division 1.

Big Foot Final results:

Tyler Wilson placed fifth with a triple jump of 43-10.25. Wilson will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside as a member of the Ranger Bear’s track and field team. Sophomore Kaden Rambatt finished fourth in pole vault at 14-3.00. Gus Foster placed 17th in the Boys’ 1600 meters. Foster will be playing college basketball next season at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Sydney Lueck got 11th place in the girls’ discus throw of 109-9. She will be attending Dubuque College in the fall in Dubuque, Iowa on a track and field scholarship. Senior Lydia Larson competed in the girls’ 100 meter, placing 15th with a time of 12.84.

Badger final results:

People are also reading…

Cameron Knaack finished 17th in the girls’ triple jump with a distance of 34.11.50. Demetrius Farnakis, who will be attending North Dakota State University on a cross-country scholarship beginning in the fall, placed eighth with a time of 4:21.09 in the Division 1 Boys’ 1600. Junior Jackson Albanese, who was also a member of the Badger cross-country team during the fall, finished 18th with a time of 4:30.32 in the boys’ 1600. Senior Brody Kluge also competed.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tampa Bay Rays players remove LGBTQ+ logo from team’s uniform