Big Foot/Williams Bay track & field has success at home

Rambatt

Big Foot/Bay's Kaden Rambatt soars over the bar during the pole vault at the Rock Valley Conference championship last year on June 9, 2021.

 Andrew Tucker

The Big Foot boys and girls track and field team was back in action on April 12, competing in several events at the Big Foot Quad Meet consisting of three other teams that included East Troy, Evansville and Whitewater, where they had plenty of success.

Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt continued his success in pole vaulting, finishing first at 12:06.00. Senior Tyler Wilson, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the fall as a member of the Parkside Track & Field team, placed first in the long jump and triple jump finals. Alex Scmitz, Leeza Patterson and Abby Hildebrandt also took home first place in the triple jump. Miya Duesterbeck got first in the 1600 meter run to go along with many other individual and team first place finishes.

GIRLS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS

100 METER DASH

13.63 Lydia Larson: First.

14.06 Leeza Patterson: Fourth.

14.61 SB Alyssa Marsh: Seventh.

15.38 SB Chloe Weborg: Third.

15.82 SB Jada Lee: Fifth.

16.72 SB Marcela Torres: Sixth.

17.73 SB Esabella Gehant: Eighth.

200 METER DASH

28.87 SB Lydia Larson: Third.

31.12 SB Alyssa Marsh: Seventh.

32.78 SB Jada Lee: Fifth.

32.85 Chloe Weborg: Eighth.

35.90 SB Marcela Torres: Eighth.

38.19 SB Esabella Gehant: Ninth.

400 METER DASH

1:10.18 SB Grace Nisius: Fourth.

1600 METER RUN

7:21.62 Miya Duesterbeck: First.

3200 METER RUN

15:04.55 SB Stella Augustson: Third.

300 METER HURDLES

1:01.07 SB Abbey Hildebrandt: Second.

4X200 METER RELAY

2:01.00 Relay Team: First. 

4X800 METER RELAY

12:29.96 SB Relay Team: Fourth.

HIGH JUMP

4-2 SB Leeza Patterson: Second.

LONG JUMP

14-2.75 Grace Nisius: Third.

13-3 Sydney Wilson: Sixth.

TRIPLE JUMP

33-8 Leeza Patterson: First.

30-5 SB Sydney Wilson: Second.

29-7 Grace Nisius: Third.

28-0 SB Abbey Hildebrandt: First.

DISCUS

88-10 Sydney Lueck: First.

74-6 Amanda Bender: Third.

71-2 Lizzie Lueck: Fourth.

63-5 Halle Wiedenhoeft: First.

55-2 SB Hannah Grever: Second.

48-2 SB Aubri Waswo: Third.

SHOT PUT

29-4 SB Lizzie Lueck: First.

29-3 Sydney Lueck: Second.

26-2 SB Amanda Bender: Fourth.

24-7 SB Halle Wiedenhoeft: First.

22-6 Aubri Waswo: Second.

18-8 Hannah Grever: Third.

BOYS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS

100 METER DASH

12.70 SB Karsen Cox: Sixth.

13.20 SB Joe DeLeon: Second.

13.38 John Rambatt: Eighth.

13.46 SB Ohin Schlesner: Fourth.

200 METER DASH

25.25 SB Alex Schmitz: Fourth.

25.41 SB Sawyer Dase: Sixth.

27.39 SB Joe DeLeon: Third.

27.72 SB Kevin Dunkel: Fourth.

27.96 John Rambatt: 11nth.

400 METER DASH

56.69 Sawyer Dase: Third.

1:05.51 Joe DeLeon: Ninth.

1:06.72 John Rambatt: 10th.

800 METER RUN

2:31.86 SB Evan Langlund: Sixth.

4:00.44 SB Wyatt Summers: Ninth.

1600 METER RUN

4:41.24 SB Gus Foster: Second.

3200 METER RUN

11:42.25 SB Clayton Flies: Second.

12:03.87 SB Noah Langlund: Third.

12:27.08 SB Bradley Galvin: Fifth.

4X100 METER RELAY

48.87 Relay Team: First.

4X400 METER RELAY

3:45.73 SB Relay Team: First.

4X800 METER RELAY

9:20.68 SB Relay Team: First.

HIGH JUMP

5-8 SB Gus Foster: Second.

5-0 SB Clayton Flies: Fourth.

4-10 Kevin Dunkel: Fifth.

LONG JUMP

20-1.5 SB Tyler Wilson: First.

16-3.5 Kevin Dunkel: Eighth.

TRIPLE JUMP

42-8.5 SB Tyler Wilson: First.

35-3.5 SB Alex Schmitz: First.

34-7 Kevin Dunkel: Fifth.

33-9 Sawyer Dase: Sixth.

POLE VAULT

12-6 SB Kaden Rambatt: First.

DISCUS

90-5 Shawn Robinson: Eighth.

75-0 Carter Beckford: 11nth.

71-10 SB Caine Scoleman: 12th.

70-9 SB Eddy Malbaes: Sixth.

60-5 SB Bodyn Seagren: Ninth.

49-11 Jake DeMarco: 11th.

SHOT PUT

36-7 SB Eddy Malbaes: Fifth.

35-5 SB Ellijah Craig: Sixth.

34-9 SB Shawn Robinson: Seventh.

34-5 SB Gabe Wilkens: First.

32-11 SB Christian Lavariega: Second.

26-0 Carter Beckford: Seventh.

25-8 Caine Scoleman: Eighth.

22-4 Jake DeMarco: 11th.

20-7 Bodyn Seagren: 14th.

The Blue Jay Invite, which was scheduled for April 14 in Cambridge, was postpend.

