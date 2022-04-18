Big Foot/Williams Bay track & field has success at home

The Big Foot boys and girls track and field team was back in action on April 12, competing in several events at the Big Foot Quad Meet consisting of three other teams that included East Troy, Evansville and Whitewater, where they had plenty of success.

Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt continued his success in pole vaulting, finishing first at 12:06.00. Senior Tyler Wilson, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the fall as a member of the Parkside Track & Field team, placed first in the long jump and triple jump finals. Alex Scmitz, Leeza Patterson and Abby Hildebrandt also took home first place in the triple jump. Miya Duesterbeck got first in the 1600 meter run to go along with many other individual and team first place finishes.