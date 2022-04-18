Big Foot/Williams Bay track & field has success at home

The Big Foot boys and girls track and field team was back in action on April 12, competing in several events at the Big Foot Quad Meet consisting of three other teams that included East Troy, Evansville and Whitewater, where they had plenty of success.
Big Foot sophomore Kaden Rambatt continued his success in pole vaulting, finishing first at 12:06.00. Senior Tyler Wilson, who will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the fall as a member of the Parkside Track & Field team, placed first in the long jump and triple jump finals. Alex Scmitz, Leeza Patterson and Abby Hildebrandt also took home first place in the triple jump. Miya Duesterbeck got first in the 1600 meter run to go along with many other individual and team first place finishes.
GIRLS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
100 METER DASH
13.63 Lydia Larson: First.
14.06 Leeza Patterson: Fourth.
14.61 SB Alyssa Marsh: Seventh.
15.38 SB Chloe Weborg: Third.
15.82 SB Jada Lee: Fifth.
16.72 SB Marcela Torres: Sixth.
17.73 SB Esabella Gehant: Eighth.
200 METER DASH
28.87 SB Lydia Larson: Third.
31.12 SB Alyssa Marsh: Seventh.
32.78 SB Jada Lee: Fifth.
32.85 Chloe Weborg: Eighth.
35.90 SB Marcela Torres: Eighth.
38.19 SB Esabella Gehant: Ninth.
400 METER DASH
1:10.18 SB Grace Nisius: Fourth.
1600 METER RUN
7:21.62 Miya Duesterbeck: First.
3200 METER RUN
15:04.55 SB Stella Augustson: Third.
300 METER HURDLES
1:01.07 SB Abbey Hildebrandt: Second.
4X200 METER RELAY
2:01.00 Relay Team: First.
4X800 METER RELAY
12:29.96 SB Relay Team: Fourth.
HIGH JUMP
4-2 SB Leeza Patterson: Second.
LONG JUMP
14-2.75 Grace Nisius: Third.
13-3 Sydney Wilson: Sixth.
TRIPLE JUMP
33-8 Leeza Patterson: First.
30-5 SB Sydney Wilson: Second.
29-7 Grace Nisius: Third.
28-0 SB Abbey Hildebrandt: First.
DISCUS
88-10 Sydney Lueck: First.
74-6 Amanda Bender: Third.
71-2 Lizzie Lueck: Fourth.
63-5 Halle Wiedenhoeft: First.
55-2 SB Hannah Grever: Second.
48-2 SB Aubri Waswo: Third.
SHOT PUT
29-4 SB Lizzie Lueck: First.
29-3 Sydney Lueck: Second.
26-2 SB Amanda Bender: Fourth.
24-7 SB Halle Wiedenhoeft: First.
22-6 Aubri Waswo: Second.
18-8 Hannah Grever: Third.
BOYS ATHLETE PLACE SECTION RESULTS
100 METER DASH
12.70 SB Karsen Cox: Sixth.
13.20 SB Joe DeLeon: Second.
13.38 John Rambatt: Eighth.
13.46 SB Ohin Schlesner: Fourth.
200 METER DASH
25.25 SB Alex Schmitz: Fourth.
25.41 SB Sawyer Dase: Sixth.
27.39 SB Joe DeLeon: Third.
27.72 SB Kevin Dunkel: Fourth.
27.96 John Rambatt: 11nth.
400 METER DASH
56.69 Sawyer Dase: Third.
1:05.51 Joe DeLeon: Ninth.
1:06.72 John Rambatt: 10th.
800 METER RUN
2:31.86 SB Evan Langlund: Sixth.
4:00.44 SB Wyatt Summers: Ninth.
1600 METER RUN
4:41.24 SB Gus Foster: Second.
3200 METER RUN
11:42.25 SB Clayton Flies: Second.
12:03.87 SB Noah Langlund: Third.
12:27.08 SB Bradley Galvin: Fifth.
4X100 METER RELAY
48.87 Relay Team: First.
4X400 METER RELAY
3:45.73 SB Relay Team: First.
4X800 METER RELAY
9:20.68 SB Relay Team: First.
HIGH JUMP
5-8 SB Gus Foster: Second.
5-0 SB Clayton Flies: Fourth.
4-10 Kevin Dunkel: Fifth.
LONG JUMP
20-1.5 SB Tyler Wilson: First.
16-3.5 Kevin Dunkel: Eighth.
TRIPLE JUMP
42-8.5 SB Tyler Wilson: First.
35-3.5 SB Alex Schmitz: First.
34-7 Kevin Dunkel: Fifth.
33-9 Sawyer Dase: Sixth.
POLE VAULT
12-6 SB Kaden Rambatt: First.
DISCUS
90-5 Shawn Robinson: Eighth.
75-0 Carter Beckford: 11nth.
71-10 SB Caine Scoleman: 12th.
70-9 SB Eddy Malbaes: Sixth.
60-5 SB Bodyn Seagren: Ninth.
49-11 Jake DeMarco: 11th.
SHOT PUT
36-7 SB Eddy Malbaes: Fifth.
35-5 SB Ellijah Craig: Sixth.
34-9 SB Shawn Robinson: Seventh.
34-5 SB Gabe Wilkens: First.
32-11 SB Christian Lavariega: Second.
26-0 Carter Beckford: Seventh.
25-8 Caine Scoleman: Eighth.
22-4 Jake DeMarco: 11th.
20-7 Bodyn Seagren: 14th.
The Blue Jay Invite, which was scheduled for April 14 in Cambridge, was postpend.