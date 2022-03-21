Big Foot/Williams Bay track & field hopes to carry the momentum from last season

Greg Lueck, a Social Studies teacher a Big Foot High School, has been the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls and boys track & field coach for going on 22 seasons. He also serves as the assistant coach for the varsity girls basketball team and the head coach of the junior varsity team at Big Foot.

“I completed in three sports in High School and played football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater he said. “I have been coaching every year since I was hired at Big Foot. Track and field has always been a family passion for us.”

The track and field team in 2021 was very successful, according to Lueck, with a fourth place finish in the Rock Valley for the boys and girls side.

“We had a two-time state champion Annie Murphy in pole vault and triple jump, two runner-ups at state in sophomore Kaden Rambatt (pole vault) and senior Tyler Wilson (triple jump).”

Wilson will be continuing his track and field career in college at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field team has a total of 24 athletes returning with 13 girls and 11 boys returning from a season ago.

“For the girls, our sprinters will be strong led by senior Lydia Larson, Alyssa Marsh, senior Grace Nisius and junior Sydney Wilson,” Lueck said.

Nisius will be a member of the Carthage College track and field team upon graduation.

While Rambatt and Wilson both return on the boys side, Lueck also expects big things from sprinters senior Basil Demco, junior Jax Hertel and Kaden Weberpall.

“Our goals are high,” Lueck said. “We hope to finish in the top four of the conference again this season. We hope to get a large group headed to the state meet led by Kaden Rambatt and Tyler Wilson trying to improve on their second place finishes from last year.”

Their first meet was held Friday, March 18 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

