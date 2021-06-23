ChiefDogs track team shatters records in postseason meets

If a track team has a good year, they might see one school record broken over the course of the season. In a great year, there might be two new record holders.
So when the Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field team broke four records over the course of a week, including multiple breaks in three of the four events, it was a nearly unheard-of level of success.
“We had a wonderful week,” head coach Greg Lueck said.
At the ChiefDogs’ regional meet on June 15, a trio of school bests were achieved.
Freshman Kaden Rambatt hit a height of 13 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault, surpassing the mark of 13 feet, 6 inches his older brother Kyle Rambatt set in 2013.
The girls pole vault record was broken as well, with junior Annie Murphy vaulting 10 feet to snap the record of 8 feet, 6 inches set by Lisa Pietkauskis in 2005. In an odd twist, senior Tess Gillingham also surpassed the school pole vault record with a height of 9 feet, though the mark fell shy of Murphy’s feat.
That was not the only record Murphy set that afternoon. She also recorded a distance of 17 feet, 1.75 inches in the long jump, surpassing Rhonda Knull’s mark of 16 feet, 11.5 inches from 1979.
If the streak of records falling ended there, it would have been an incredible postseason for the Big Foot/Bay program.
Instead, the leaderboards continued to shift when the ChiefDogs traveled to Whitewater for their sectional meet on June 17.
Rambatt hit a height of 14 feet in the pole vault, Murphy vaulted 10 feet, 3 inches and also improved her long jump mark to 17 feet, 10 inches. Murphy also broke the triple jump record, jumping 36 feet, 10 inches to top Kasey Keeler’s 2008 mark of 36 feet, 3.25 inches.
Rambatt won the sectional title with his jump. Murphy took first in both the pole vault and triple jump, and second in the long jump. All of those performances were good enough to earn a spot at the Division 2 state meet, held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 25.
For both athletes, it is not too much of a surprise that they have rewritten the BFWB record books.
The Rambatt family is legendary in the Big Foot/Bay pole vaulting program, with patriarch Dan coaching the ChiefDog vaulters and the eldest son Kyle holding the school record for eight years. Kaden took to the event at a young age, and was a champion at the 2019 USA Track and Field Region 8 Junior Olympic Championships in Fargo, North Dakota as a seventh grader.
When he hit 14 feet he easily the sectional meet, and though he could have attempted a taller height, he instead decided not to risk straining himself and reserve some energy for the state meet a week later.
“He is primed for the state meet,” Lueck said. “He certainly has a strong shot to be at the top of the podium next week.”
When Murphy competes in LaCrosse, it will not be the first time the junior has performed under pressure.
Also a top-flight gymnast, Murphy has won both individual and team gymnastics state championships, which Lueck believes gives her a mental edge over some of her more inexperienced competitors.
“I think that’s her greatest strength right now, she’s got that experience on the big stage,” Lueck said.
The record-breaking duo are not the only ChiefDogs who will be competing at state, though, as two more individuals and a relay team qualified as well.
A third pole vaulter will be heading to La Crosse, as senior Tess Gillingham placed fourth at sectionals with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches.
Junior Tyler Wilson qualified in the triple jump, taking second with a distance of 43 feet, 6.25 inches.
The CheifDogs also had one relay team punch a ticket to state, as the girls 4x100 relay of senior Ava Beyers, Gillingham, Murphy and junior Lydia Larson, with alternates junior Alyssa Marsh and sophomore Sydney Wilson, finishing fourth in the event with a time of 52.15 seconds.
It will be well-earned sendoff for Gillingham and Beyers to compete side-by-side at state in their final meet, as each athlete has been a dedicated worker on the BFWB track team since their freshman season.
“They have been four-year track athletes for us, they’re best of friends and it was so exciting to see the excitement on their faces that they get to compete at the state level,” Lueck said.