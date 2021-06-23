ChiefDogs track team shatters records in postseason meets

Instead, the leaderboards continued to shift when the ChiefDogs traveled to Whitewater for their sectional meet on June 17.

Rambatt hit a height of 14 feet in the pole vault, Murphy vaulted 10 feet, 3 inches and also improved her long jump mark to 17 feet, 10 inches. Murphy also broke the triple jump record, jumping 36 feet, 10 inches to top Kasey Keeler’s 2008 mark of 36 feet, 3.25 inches.

Rambatt won the sectional title with his jump. Murphy took first in both the pole vault and triple jump, and second in the long jump. All of those performances were good enough to earn a spot at the Division 2 state meet, held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 25.

For both athletes, it is not too much of a surprise that they have rewritten the BFWB record books.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rambatt family is legendary in the Big Foot/Bay pole vaulting program, with patriarch Dan coaching the ChiefDog vaulters and the eldest son Kyle holding the school record for eight years. Kaden took to the event at a young age, and was a champion at the 2019 USA Track and Field Region 8 Junior Olympic Championships in Fargo, North Dakota as a seventh grader.