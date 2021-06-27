State Champion: Big Foot/Williams Bay track's Annie Murphy wins pair of events

Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Annie Murphy won a pair of state titles on June 25, taking first in the pole vault and triple jump during the Division 2 competition in LaCrosse to headline the impressive slate of local competitors during the three-day event from June 24-26.

Murphy’s two championships gives Big Foot/Bay its first track and field state championship since 2016, when Zanzie Demco, Grace Gillingham, Gloria Esarco and Brooke Wellhausen teamed up to take first in the 4x800 relay.

In the junior’s pair of state championships, she also continued her rewrite of the BFWB record books. After breaking a trio of school bests in the regional and sectional rounds, Murphy’s height of 12-feet in the pole vault and her triple jump of 37-feet, 5.25-inches both broke marks she set on June 17.

She also made the podium in a third event, placing fifth in the long jump at a distance of 17-feet, 4-inches.

This is not Murphy’s first time winning state titles, though, as the junior is a two-time gymnastics state champion with the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op as well.

Two more Big Foot/Bay athletes earned podium spots, coincidentally in the same two events that Murphy won, though on the boys’ side.