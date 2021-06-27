State Champion: Big Foot/Williams Bay track's Annie Murphy wins pair of events

Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Annie Murphy won a pair of state titles on June 25, taking first in the pole vault and triple jump during the Division 2 competition in LaCrosse to headline the impressive slate of local competitors during the three-day event from June 24-26.
Murphy’s two championships gives Big Foot/Bay its first track and field state championship since 2016, when Zanzie Demco, Grace Gillingham, Gloria Esarco and Brooke Wellhausen teamed up to take first in the 4x800 relay.
In the junior’s pair of state championships, she also continued her rewrite of the BFWB record books. After breaking a trio of school bests in the regional and sectional rounds, Murphy’s height of 12-feet in the pole vault and her triple jump of 37-feet, 5.25-inches both broke marks she set on June 17.
She also made the podium in a third event, placing fifth in the long jump at a distance of 17-feet, 4-inches.
This is not Murphy’s first time winning state titles, though, as the junior is a two-time gymnastics state champion with the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op as well.
Two more Big Foot/Bay athletes earned podium spots, coincidentally in the same two events that Murphy won, though on the boys’ side.
Freshman Kaden Rambatt took second in the pole vault with a height of 14-feet, 3-inches, breaking the record of 14-feet he set on June 17. Osceola senior Luke Haase won the event at 14-feet, 10-inches.
Junior Tyler Wilson placed second in the triple jump, recording a length of 44-feet, falling just shy of Beloit Turner junior Camden Combs’ 44-feet, 7.5-inches in first place.
ChiefDogs athletes competed in two more events in the meet as well.
Senior Tess Gillingham finished in a four-way tie for 12th at a height of 9-feet, 6-inches.
Gillingham joined up with Murphy, senior Ava Beyers and junior Lydia Larson to run the 4x100 meter relay, where the team took 14th place with a time of 52.25 seconds.
As a team, the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls placed seventh out of 65 teams with 24 points. Freedom won the team state title with 59 points.
The ChiefDogs boys scored 16 points to take 13th out of 68 teams, with Lodi and Jefferson named co-champions with 40 points.
Badger
The Badgers had a podium winner of their own, as senior Emilee Booker finished in fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.69 on June 26.
That performance was an improvement from Booker’s first trip to state in 2018 as a sophomore, when she placed 13th in the 300 hurdles.
The senior earned five points for the Badgers’ only points of the meet, which was good for a 41st place finish out of 59 teams.
Booker also competed in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 12th in the preliminaries with a time of 15.99, just missing the cutoff for the finals as DeForest sophomore Anna Szepieniec took tenth with a time of 15.93.
Badger’s two other girls competitors had 15th-place finishes.
Junior Vivian Ford placed 15th in the 400-meter dash, running a time of 1:01.80.
Sophomore Camryn Knaack took 15th in the triple jump, recording a distance of 33-feet, 2.5-inches.
For the Badger boys, senior Seth Linnenmann had the team’s best finish, taking 12th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.01.
In the 4x100 meter relay, the team of freshman Wade Brewington, junior Jack Spende, junior Billy Bernardo and senior Josh Amann placed 15th with a time of 44.71.
Sophomore Jackson Albanese took 17th in the 3200-meter run, finishing at 9:48.86.
Junior Angel Toribio ran a 4:49.81 in the 1600-meter run, taking 23rd place.