Track and field squads succeed at quad meets

The Badger track team had a strong showing in a May 5 home quad meet, while the Big Foot/Williams Bay team traveled to Brodhead for a Rock Valley Conference quad meet on May 4.
Badger boys
The Badgers did well in the meet against Wilmot, Union Grove and Waterford, with four individuals and a relay team claiming first place.
In the team’s individual wins, sophomore Jackson Albanese took first in the 3200-meter run, keying a sweep as junior Demetrius Farmakis was second and junior Dominic Alonzo was third.
Sophomore Tim DeVries won the 300-meter hurdles and took second in the 110-meter hurdles. Joining DeVries in the top three was senior Cole Keyser, who took third place in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
The Badgers’ 4x400-meter relay took first place.
In the field events, sophomore Bradley Lyon won the high jump and junior Brody Kluge won the triple jump. Kluge also placed second in the 800 run and third in the 1600 run.
Seven other Badgers placed in the top three, with four second places and three third place finishes.
Second place finishers were: junior Billy Bernardo in the 100 dash, junior Jack Spende in the 200, junior Wyatt Kruger in the long jump and senior Calix Denny in the pole vault.
Third place finishers were senior Seth Linnenmann in the 200, junior Nathaniel Rafe in the 800 run and junior Phillip Steele in the triple jump.
Badger girls
The Badger girls also did well, with four individual champions and two winning relay.
Senior Emilee Booker won both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Sophomore Lauren Milligan took second in the 300 hurdles.
Senior Sabrina Vitullo won the 100 dash and took second in the long jump. Junior Anna Wollaeger was close behind Vitullo in 100, finishing second.
In the field events, senior Alli Oomens won the discus and shotput. Sophomore Cameron Jansen placed third in the discus and second in the shot put.
Junior Cameron Knaack won the triple jump.
Additionally, the 4x200 and 4x400 relays took first place.
Seven more Badgers finished in the top three, with three second-place finishes and four third places.
Junior Kate Hoover placed second in the 400, junior Kayla Hirschmann took second in the 3200 and senior Kaleigh Bauer placed second in the pole vault.
In the 200, junior Anna Wollaeger placed third, senior Ava Trent was third in the 800-meter run, junior Skye Genrich finished third in the 3200-meter run and freshman Lilly Villareal took third in the long jump.
Big Foot RVC Quad
The ChiefDogs boys and girls has success at the May 4 RVC quad meet against Brodhead, Clinton and Beloit Turner, with three boys and two girls claiming individual event wins, and three winning relays.
On the boys side, sophomore Kaeden Weberpal won the 400, junior Gus Foster won the 800 and junior Tyler Wilson won the long jump.
Weberpal and Foster each had an additional second-place finish, with Weberpal in the 200 and Foster in the 1600.
For the girls, junior Sydney Lueck won the discus and shotput while junior Annie Murphy won both the long jump and triple jump.
In relays, the boys 4x800 team took the top spot and the girls had their 4x100 and 4x400 teams in first.
The program had five more athletes taking second place. Senior Ryan Loudenbeck placed second for the shot put for the boys. For the girls, junior Lydia Larson was second in the 100, freshman Miya Duesterbeck in the 800, freshman Kyreland Nolan in the 1600 and senior Tess Gillingham in the pole vault.
Four more athletes finished in third: Senior River Riley in the 200 and freshman Finn Gerard in the 1600; sophomore Keileen Weberpal in the 800 and Sydney Wilson in the triple jump.
East Troy Quad
Big Foot/Williams Bay also competed in the East Troy quad on May 10, facing off against East Troy, Evansville and Whitewater. The boys finished in second place with a score of 73.5, finishing behind Evansville’s 86.5, but the girls team won at 85 compared to East Troy’s 70.
Riley won 100-meter dash, with sophomore Jax Hertel close behind in second place in the event.
Kaeden Weberpaul claimed first place in the 400-meter dash.
Tyler Wilson won a pair of field events, taking first in the triple jump and long jump.
Three BFWB boys relays won, with the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 teams all finishing first.
Perhaps the most impressive championship effort, though, was freshman Kaden Rambatt’s win in the pole vault. With a height of 11-feet, 6-inches, Rambatt was a foot and a half higher than second place Gunner Katzenmeyer of Evansville’s 10-foot jump.
The freshman’s vault ranks second in school history, behind a 13-foot, 6-inch jump by none other than older brother Kyle Rambatt in 2013. BFWB’s third-best pole vault height came in 2018 when Trevor Rambatt recorded a 10-foor, 6-inch jump.
Two more boys had third-place finishes as Foster took third in the 1600, and Loudenbeck placed third in shot put and discus.
On the girls team, Murphy won a trio of events, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash, triple jump and long jump. Larson joined with a second place finish in the 100-meter dash, Sydney Wilson placed third in the triple jump and junior Grace Nisius placed third in the long jump.
Nisius won an event of her own, finishing first in the 400-meter dash.
The throwing events were strong for the ChiefDogs, as the team finished a 1-2-3 sweep in the shotput with Sydney Lueck in first, junior Amanda Bender in second and freshman Lizzie Lueck in third. Sydney Lueck also won discus, with Bender joining in second place.
Two more ChiefDogs had third-place event finishes, with Nolan third in the 800-meter run and Gillingham third in pole vault.