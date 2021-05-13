Track and field squads succeed at quad meets

The Badger track team had a strong showing in a May 5 home quad meet, while the Big Foot/Williams Bay team traveled to Brodhead for a Rock Valley Conference quad meet on May 4.

Badger boys

The Badgers did well in the meet against Wilmot, Union Grove and Waterford, with four individuals and a relay team claiming first place.

In the team’s individual wins, sophomore Jackson Albanese took first in the 3200-meter run, keying a sweep as junior Demetrius Farmakis was second and junior Dominic Alonzo was third.

Sophomore Tim DeVries won the 300-meter hurdles and took second in the 110-meter hurdles. Joining DeVries in the top three was senior Cole Keyser, who took third place in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

The Badgers’ 4x400-meter relay took first place.

In the field events, sophomore Bradley Lyon won the high jump and junior Brody Kluge won the triple jump. Kluge also placed second in the 800 run and third in the 1600 run.

Seven other Badgers placed in the top three, with four second places and three third place finishes.