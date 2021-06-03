Track teams continue strong seasons

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field teams have both been having stellar seasons, and each squad continued their strong performances in meets on May 25.

Badger

The Badgers competed in a quad meet in Union Grove on May 25, with the girls team winning with 101.5 points, beating Elkhorn’s second-place 97, and the boys scoring 102.5 and finishing second behind Elkhorn’s 106.5.

For the boys, senior Seth Linnenmann won two events: He won the 200-meter dash in 24.17 seconds and the 400 dash in 52.64.

Junior Brody Kluge finished third in the 400 at 55.65, placed second in the 800 run and third in the triple jump.

The Badgers’ 4x400 and 4x800 relays both won.

In the field, junior Billy Bernardo was second in the pole vault with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches.

Senior Cole Keyser took second in the 110-meter hurdles (18.41) and sophomore Tim DeVries took second in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.00. The two flip-flopped placements in the two races, with Keyser placing third in the 300 hurdles at 46.64 and DeVries finishing third in the 110 hurdles (18.53).