Track teams continue strong seasons

The Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field teams have both been having stellar seasons, and each squad continued their strong performances in meets on May 25.
Badger
The Badgers competed in a quad meet in Union Grove on May 25, with the girls team winning with 101.5 points, beating Elkhorn’s second-place 97, and the boys scoring 102.5 and finishing second behind Elkhorn’s 106.5.
For the boys, senior Seth Linnenmann won two events: He won the 200-meter dash in 24.17 seconds and the 400 dash in 52.64.
Junior Brody Kluge finished third in the 400 at 55.65, placed second in the 800 run and third in the triple jump.
The Badgers’ 4x400 and 4x800 relays both won.
In the field, junior Billy Bernardo was second in the pole vault with a jump of 9 feet, 6 inches.
Senior Cole Keyser took second in the 110-meter hurdles (18.41) and sophomore Tim DeVries took second in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.00. The two flip-flopped placements in the two races, with Keyser placing third in the 300 hurdles at 46.64 and DeVries finishing third in the 110 hurdles (18.53).
Finishing third in events were: Senior Josh Amann in the 100 at 11.94, junior Demetrius Farmakis in the 800 at 2:13, junior Angel Toribio in the 1600-meter run at 4:50, junior Evan Wruk in the 3200-meter run at 11:53, junior Wyatt Krueger in the long jump (18-feet, 6.5-inches), and Simon Schuessler in the shot put with a heave of 38 feet, 7 inches.
On the girls side, six Badgers placed first.
Sophomore Cameron Jansen won the discus (102-2). Senior Alli Oomens took second (92-7).
Oomens won the shot put (29-11.5), and Jansen took placing third (27-6.5).
In the high jump, sophomore Lauren Milligan claimed the crown with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches, tying Tessa Stamm of Union Grove. Sophomore Nina Anderson tied for third (4-4).
Freshman Lilly Villarreal won the long jump (14-9), closely followed by sophomore Camryn Knaack’s second-place jump of 14-7.5.
Knaack also won the 100-meter dash in 14.14 seconds.
Junior Kate Hoover won the 400 in 1:03, and Milligan placed third (1:06).
The Badger girls’ lone relay win came in the 4x800 relay.
Finishing second were junior Vivian Ford in the 800 (2:31) and junior Kayla Hirschmann in 3200 (14:36.00). Hirschmann also finished third in the 1600-meter run at 6:16.
Placing third for the Badgers was sophomore Elizabeth Fettig in the 200 at 30.78, senior Anna VenDeBerg in the 3200 (14:40.00) and senior Kaleigh Bauer in the pole vault (8 feet).
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs did well at the May 25 Clinton Triangular, with both the boys and girls teams winning. The boys scored 70 points and the girls 87.
Junior Jax Hertel won the 100-meter dash with his best time of the year in the event at 12.04 seconds.
Freshman Kaden Rambatt convincingly won the pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches, two and a half feet higher than the second place finisher.
Junior Tyler Wilson won the triple jump (37-2) and placed third in the long jump (19-4.25).
The ChiefDogs also won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, and was the only entry in the 4x200 relay.
Junior Gus Foster placed second in the 400-meter dash (54.83) and the discus (109-3).
Sophomore Kaeden Weberpal finished in second in the 200 in 25.33.
Taking third were senior Ryan Loudenbeck in both the shot put and discus, and senior Jacob Laing in the pole vault.
For the girls, junior Sydney Lueck won both the shot put (32-6) and discus (113-0). Freshman Lizzie Lueck took third in both events: 27 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and 77 feet, 9 inches in the discus.
Freshman Kyreland Nolan won the 3200 (14:51.00), and Sydney Lueck was second (15:57.00).
Junior Annie Murphy won the long jump (16-7.7), and was second in the 100-meter dash (13.64).
Big Foot/Bay’s 4x200 relay team won their race, while the 4x800 team also raced uncontested.
A pair of ChiefDogs finished second in jumping events: Senior Tess Gillingham in the pole vault (7-6) and freshman Abby Hildebrandt in the triple jump (28-9.5).
Sophomore Sydney Wilson placed third in the triple jump (27-5.5).